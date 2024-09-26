Altus AFB FY24 Close Out: Fourth Quarter Crunch and Budget Touchdowns

As September comes to an end, comptroller budget and accounting offices across the Air Force are preparing to close their financial books, and the 97th Comptroller Squadron financial management analysis flight at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, is no different.



FMA spends all year, from October 1st to September 30th, overseeing the daily financial operations of the 97th Air Mobility Wing. Historically, their efforts have paid off as they have garnered additional funds from major commands throughout the year for critical, mission enhancing, and quality of life requirements.



During 2024, CPTS spent $90,000 to replace a cracked control tower window, $187,000 on a design mobility training center, $165,000 on an aircraft battery charging system, $200,000 for Wing camera maintenance, $162,000 tech refresh, and $300,000 on civilian aircraft maintainer costs.



“Those were of the bigger items purchased,” said Leon Pike, 97th Comptroller Squadron deputy comptroller. “There were many other small purchases, such as tech refreshes, that will greatly benefit the Wing. We have hope that we will see more end of year fallout as the 30th of September draws closer.”



To date, the base budget is $164.4 million and, according to Renee Ray, 97th Comptroller Squadron budget officer, “Those funds are 99.9% obligated and will be at 100% spent by the end of the month.”



September 30th is known as one of the busiest days of the year for finance as a whole, with most of the team from 97th CPTS working until midnight to make purchases that will benefit the 97 AMW for the upcoming year. This extended work time has been turned into a celebration to reward the team for all their hard work in the months leading up to close out.



The squadron has been known to celebrate the end of fiscal year in big ways. In the past, they have built large lego sets to decorate, created a Tim Burton fantasyland, and even had a Care Bear theme to welcome in a new fiscal year in style. This year, they went with a more athletic approach.



“To help ease some of the stress and boost morale through the last quarter of the fiscal year, the FMA office comes up with a theme and decorates the office during the month of September,” said Ray. “The FY24 end of year theme is appropriately named ‘tailgate’’ because, for budget offices, September is our Super Bowl.”

