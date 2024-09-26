Recruiters from the Same Station Achieve Top Honors: Senior Sailor and Junior Sailor of the Quarter

Photo By Allen Cordova | Aviation Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Carlos Pena (left) and Engineman 1st Class...... read more read more Photo By Allen Cordova | Aviation Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Carlos Pena (left) and Engineman 1st Class Jessica Garcia, pose in front of the world’s largest cowboy boots. Pena and Garcia were selected as NTAG San Antonio’s Senior and Junior Sailors of the Quarter. Both Sailors were from the same recruiting station, Navy Recruiting Station DeZavala. (U.S. Navy photo by Allen Cordova/Released) see less | View Image Page

Two hard charging Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) San Antonio Sailors earned the prestigious titles of Senior Sailor and Junior Sailor of the Quarter for the 3rd quarter of fiscal year 2024. Engineman 1st Class Jessica Garcia and Aviation Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Carlos Pena have not only excelled in their individual roles but have also contributed significantly to the overall success of their station.



Garcia is from the town of West New York, New Jersey, and has been in the Navy for seven years. Before becoming a recruiter, her responsibilities as an Engineman included maintaining and operating diesel engines and generators for ship propulsion and electricity. She was also tasked with managing various auxiliary equipment and small boats.



“I’ve been interested in the Navy since I was 16,” stated Garcia. “The uniform and the recruiter that was always at my school, that’s what caught my attention.”



In her role as the Recruiter in Charge (RinC) of Navy Recruiting Station (NRS) DeZavala, Garcia mentors new recruiters, provides guidance and ensures that her station and team meet and exceed their recruiting goals. Being recognized as the Senior Sailor of the Quarter is a well-deserved acknowledgment of her leadership and dedication to her team.



“I feel the way I treat my team helped me get selected for Senior Sailor of the Quarter,” said Garcia. “I’m just the RinC, they are the ones out there doing the job. When the station is successful it’s a reflection of the team.”



Pena, originally from El Paso, served as an Aviation Electrician’s Mate, responsible for maintaining, troubleshooting and repairing complex electrical and electronic systems on the Navy’s MH-60 (Sierra) helicopters. Now as a recruiter, he demonstrates a natural ability to lead and engage with potential future Sailors and guide them through the enlistment process with confidence and professionalism.



“Recruiting takes a lot of work and dedication but at the end of the day a solid team behind you really helps,” said Pena. “No matter what I do I want to be the best… I want to get the highest qualification possible, so I earned my RinC qualification as an E-5.”



Pena is key to the station’s overall success. His enthusiasm, coupled with a strong work ethic has earned him the respect of his peers and superiors alike. Being named Junior Sailor of the Quarter reflects his dedication and commitment to excellence in his recruiting duties.



“The best part of recruiting is helping people out,” stated Pena. “Putting future Sailors on a path of challenge and opportunity… Maybe one day they will become the Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy, a naval officer, or in a better position to help others. That’s what makes recruiting worthwhile.”



The dual recognition of Garcia and Pena highlights the exceptional talent and teamwork at NRS DeZavala. Their achievements serve as an inspiration to their colleagues and underscore the importance of dedication, leadership and teamwork in achieving mission success.



According to their Division Leading Chief Petty Officer, Chief Navy Counselor Steven Carrillo, “ Pena’s strong recruiting knowledge and Garcia’s exceptional leadership is what makes NRS DeZavala flourish.”



After being selected as Sailors of the Quarter, Garcia and Pena’s hard work and dedication continues to pay off.



Garcia was among the 22% of personnel in the Engineman rate to be selected for advancement to Chief Petty Officer and Pena has been given extra responsibility and assigned as the RinC of NRS Hollywood Park. As these two Sailors continue to excel, they set a high standard for others to follow.



NTAG San Antonio’s area of responsibility includes more than 30 Navy Enlisted and Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas territory.



If you are interested in the Navy, contact your local recruiter by calling 1-800-USA-NAVY, visiting www.navy.com, www.cnrc.navy.mil/San-Antonio/ or follow us at http://www.facebook.com/NtagSanAntonio, www.instagram.com/ntag.sanantonio, https://x.com/NtagSanAntonio, https://www.linkedin.com/company/navy-talent-acquisition-group-san-antonio/ & https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1uxs-z2tnVl-l4xr2eha3A