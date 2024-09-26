188th Wing Airman received the 2024 Air Combat Command award

Ebbing Air National Guard Base, Ark. -- Tech. Sgt. Gary Farris, Digital Ground Station – Arkansas analysis and exploitation team non-commissioned officer in charge for the 123rd Intelligence Squadron, received the ACC Outstanding Air Reserve Component Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance Noncommissioned Officer of the Year award.



His deliberate dedication to the mission led to identification of adversarial weapons’ systems and a newly constructed training facility.



Sgt. Farris’s innovative work led to the creation of a geospatial intelligence package fused with publicly available information and signals intelligence reporting that was instrumental in providing Air Combat Command units with amplifying information essential for cradle-to-grave, deliberate targeting mission execution.



Farris also served as the catalyst for planning a National Reconnaissance Office formal geospatial training course for DGS-Arkansas analysts. His leadership and technical expertise were vital to establishing first-ever advanced imagery exploitation and production mission operations to be incorporated into a product.



Tech. Sgt. Farris’s leadership skills were instrumental in facilitating cross-organizational collaboration between eight Intelligence Community partners.



In addition to the analyst work, Farris manages and mentors six analysts while supporting nine Headquarters Air Force directed intelligence taskings in support of four combatant commands.



Farris will now move onto the Headquarters Air Force competition to compete with Airmen at other Air Force commands.

