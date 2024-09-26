Powered Support Systems Mechanic – FWS Success Story

Courtesy Photo | The Civil Engineer (CE) Federal Wage System (FWS) Force Development Management Team is...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Civil Engineer (CE) Federal Wage System (FWS) Force Development Management Team is entering its fourth year of a strategic messaging initiative, meeting in person with civilian supervisors and maintenance personnel from 64 diverse CE job series. The Force Development Division was able to secure a training slot for Tylor Acheson from Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson at the 163rd Regional Training Site, enabling Acheson to be the first civilian employee in Department of the Air Force history to attend Mission Essential Equipment Training for Aircraft Arresting Systems. see less | View Image Page

The Civil Engineer (CE) Federal Wage System (FWS) Force Development Management Team is entering its fourth year of a strategic messaging initiative, meeting in person with civilian supervisors and maintenance personnel from 64 diverse CE job series. The team has communicated program updates and the availability of new developmental opportunities to FWS civilians. Through this communication, there has been an increase in developmental hires which has assisted units in filling vacancies. This has become a great asset to several installations as, unfortunately, there are hundreds of vacancies in CE operations across the enterprise.



One developmental hire highlight is Tylor Acheson from Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson. Acheson was hired right out of high school as a Powered Support Systems Mechanic Series 5378. The Force Development Division was able to secure a training slot for him at the 163rd Regional Training Site, enabling Acheson to be the first civilian employee in Department of the Air Force history to attend Mission Essential Equipment Training for Aircraft Arresting Systems. This is a critical step forward for civilian employees in the powered support systems mechanic job series, as there are no Aircraft Arresting System mechanics outside of the military, making it nearly impossible to hire fully qualified personnel.



Using the 3E0X2WG "Electrical Power Production Support Systems Mechanics Wage Grade Series 5378" Career Field Education and Training Plan (CFETP) during the on-the-job training process, in concert with other training resources used to train uniformed airmen, he is now a fully qualified technician. Since completing his qualification training, Acheson has completed Airman Leadership School alongside two uniformed airmen in his duty section. Airman Leadership School is the first step in Professional Military Education for our enlisted airmen, which is now available to our civilian employees along with the Non-Commissioned Officer Academy (NCOA) and Senior NCOA, as our FWS civilians navigate their careers from technicians to superintendents and flight chiefs.



As a developmental hire, Acheson is an outstanding example of how we can grow the civilians we need in-house. The FWS Force Development Team’s efforts in assisting Acheson with development opportunities directly contributed to “Developing Exceptional Leaders” as outlined in the CE Human Capital Roadmap and “Revitalizing CE Squadrons” initiatives. This achievement supported the enhancement of career field technical competencies, ensuring full spectrum readiness at our power projection platforms as communicated in the CE Infrastructure Investment Strategy. Acheson is a benchmark of what we can do to fill vacancies with high performing civilian airmen engineers in our CE operations flights.