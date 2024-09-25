116th ACS Prepares for Final Mobilization

Photo By Staff Sgt. Nichole Sanchez | The 116th Air Control Squadron (ACS) stands at parade rest during a mobilization...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Nichole Sanchez | The 116th Air Control Squadron (ACS) stands at parade rest during a mobilization ceremony at Camp Rilea, Warrenton, Ore., on September 8, 2024. The 116th ACS, a geographically separated unit of the 142nd Wing, will deploy to the 727th Expeditionary Air Control Squadron's stateside and overseas locations for six months in support of U.S. Central Command air and space operations. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Nichole Sanchez) see less | View Image Page

PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OREGON, UNITED STATES 09.26.2024 Courtesy Story 142nd Wing

Warrenton, Ore.—Members of the 116th Air Control Squadron (ACS) of the Oregon Air National Guard (ORANG) were recognized in a mobilization ceremony held on September 8, 2024 at their home station of Camp Rilea as they prepare to deploy with the 727th Expeditionary Air Control Squadron in support of USCENTCOM.



Thirty-six deploying members will be divided across several locations, CONUS and OCONUS, in support of multiple air and space operations, including Operations INHERENT RESOLVE and SPARTAN SHIELD, and the Combined Defense of the Arabian Peninsula.



The Adjutant General of the Oregon National Guard, Brig. Gen. Alan R. Gronewold, who spoke at the ceremony, described the 116th as providing “an indispensable capability to our armed forces. Your role of providing expeditionary tactical command and control for joint force commanders worldwide cannot be overstated.”



The 116th ACS holds the distinction of being the largest operational squadron of the 142nd Wing as well as the most-deployed unit of the ORANG since 9/11.



In lauding its rich and storied legacy, Gronewold noted past deployments in support of numerous stateside and overseas campaigns including Operations NOBLE EAGLE, JUMP START, ENDURING FREEDOM, IRAQI FREEDOM—as well as disaster response assistance with Hurricane Katrina, numerous Oregon wildfires, winter storms, and COVID-19.



With their participation in such varied and significant missions, Gronewold said, “[The 116th ACS] embodies the National Guard’s ethos of ‘Always Ready, Always There.’”



In his speech at the ceremony, 116th ACS Commander, Lt. Col. Casey Robbins recounted the substantial efforts required to prepare the unit for this deployment.



“Over the past 12 months, readiness has been our sole focus,” Robbins noted. “We’ve doubled down on all things administrative, tactical, and operational. We’ve performed over 9,000 Ready Airman training tasks, … completed 1,626 days of training, [held] 4 dynamic annual training periods, [and] completed 320 live and simulated missions.”



In an interview, Staff Sgt. Gerald Schrader, III, a cyber defense operations specialist for the 116th ACS, described a general sense of enthusiasm within the unit.



“Airmen are in high spirits,” he said. “There’s a definite boost in morale level among the Airmen who are deploying for the first-time or deploying again. They are just happy to go out there and do the job.”



Schrader’s work entails establishing secure communications between equipment and operators. As a prior active duty Army infantryman, Schrader has experience serving in the Middle East; however, he is among the members who will be deploying CONUS to Shaw Air Force Base, S.C. to support this mission. He said he is eager to experience a deployment with the Air Force and gain new knowledge of this side of the operation.



Another deployer, U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Summer Cain, an air battle manager and section lead for the 116th ACS, has been part of the unit for 15 years. Having the joined the 116th at the age of 17, Cain says she’s basically grown up in the unit. This upcoming deployment will be her fifth and final with the unit as it is now.



This deployment is the final federal mobilization the 116th ACS will take part in before transitioning to its new cyber mission in April 2025.

Gronewold shared his remarks about the upcoming changes to the unit during the mobilization ceremony.



“The change speaks to the evolving nature of warfare and the trust placed in [the 116th’s] adaptability and skill,” Gronewold said.

Cain reflected on these upcoming changes, expressing eager anticipation.



“It’s going to be different coming back and…meeting the unit where it’s at in its conversion,” said Cain. “It’s going to be a great challenge. I’m really excited about it.”



Cain is set to cross train to become a cyber operations officer post deployment, continuing her career in the unit as its mission evolves.

During the mobilization ceremony, Robbins left his Airmen with some closing thoughts, encapsulating the espirit de corps the unit shares.



“While our mission may change, the heart, spirit, and commitment of our unit and community will endure.”