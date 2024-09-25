Serving at the ‘Tip of the Spear’: USACE deployment offers career-enhancing opportunity

CAMP ARIFJAN, Kuwait -- Working in one of the most dynamic construction environments in the world can be viewed as both a challenge and an opportunity. For many, the chance to serve at the ‘tip of the spear’ with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineer’s only forward-deployed district is a career-enhancing opportunity that’s playing a vital role in strengthening the organization - one deployment at a time.



The district’s team of approximately 80 professionals —representing three of the nine USACE Divisions, 24 of the 44 districts worldwide, one of the nine Labs and Centers of Excellence, and Headquarters—are building connections across the districts and strengthening the overall 'One Door to the Corps' concept.



Beyond navigating the environmental extremes that come with working in the Middle East those serving with the Transatlantic Expeditionary District say they are discovering valuable opportunities for career advancement, networking, collaborating on diverse projects, and overseeing project completion, along with a chance to serve their country.



Hadi Alrahahleh, a project manager with the Tulsa District and USACE employee for 10 years, says his deployment helped pave the way for his career growth and a new experience.



“This opportunity opened doors, allowing me to expand my capabilities to become a supervisor and an Administrative Contracting Officer,” said Alrahahleh a first-time deployer serving as the Expeditionary District’s Kuwait Area Office Resident Engineer. He now supervises a team of twelve working more than $200 million in projects in Kuwait.



The military environment, project requirements, variety and pace make it a completely different experience here than in a stateside district, Alrahahleh explained. “The delivery actions and timelines are expected to be much faster. You will see a project go from A to Z in a contingent environment because you’re required to execute everything quickly.”



Support to the military is one of USACE’s six focused mission areas, that increase readiness and modernization through projects supporting the warfighter, enabling steady-state military operations, and sustaining the nation’s ability to fight and win wars.



For Project Engineer Zar Nigar, deploying in support of the military mission represents an exciting challenge and opportunity to serve in a region and culture familiar to her. Born and raised in Pakistan, Nigar is passionate about her projects and eager to add a new chapter to her career and life story.



“It’s in my nature; I always take on a challenge,” said Nigar, who is leveraging her language skills to gain an inside perspective and strengthen relationships with local contractors and laborers.



This deployment marks her first assignment away from the New York District, where she worked on new construction, military facility sustainment, restoration, and modernization projects.



Work variety and an opportunity to serve alongside the military has been drawing Michael Fellenz back to the Middle East for many years. Fellenz, an Air Force veteran and seasoned military and civilian deployer, works as a Project Engineer while deployed, and as a Geologist at the Buffalo District where he has served for 37 years.

“The variety of projects I’ve worked on [while deployed] has been a lot more than in my home district. The more experience I got the more projects I’ve been given,” said Fellenz, whose project work with the Expeditionary District includes life support areas, force protection, dining facilities, and various quality of life initiatives. “If you stay for two years, you’ll likely see a project come to completion,” he added.



Fellenz says he’s been fortunate to serve USACE in this capacity, learn new skills and support the ongoing efforts to enhance security, safety, and overall quality of life for the warfighter.



Similarly, Kimberly Edwards feels incredibly honored to serve her country and work with an international community of engineers and construction professionals to support the USACE mission in Kuwait. As the district’s Chief of Engineering and an architect, Edwards was looking for her next career move when she decided to deploy for the first time. Now, she’s engaged in work she never imagined.



“I love building in another country; you get to experience that country through your work. Especially as an architect, we are responsible for the health, safety, and welfare of every occupant that ends up in our building. Whether that is a person working on the project or the person who ultimately occupies the final structure,” she said.



Edwards has seen first-hand how her contributions make an impact and how the collective expertise of the “Always Forward” district benefits mission partners.



“The most impactful thing about serving here is that even the smallest thing I do, does something powerful in the end,” she said.



Through each deployer’s experience the Expeditionary District is “Building Strong” and strengthening its’ commitment to staying innovative, agile, and responsive in support of the mission throughout the U.S. Central Command area of operations.



To explore a 12-month temporary duty assignment with the USACE Expeditionary District go to USA Jobs at https://www.usajobs.gov/Search/Results?l=Kuwait&l=Iraq&a=ARCE&p=1&k= to view a list of open positions and application requirements.



ABOUT: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division serves as USACE’s tip of the spear in one of the most dynamic construction environments in the world, STRENGTHENING PARTNERSHIPS, BUILDING CAPACITY, and ENHANCING SECURITY for our nation, allies, and partners.



We SAFELY deliver agile, responsive, and innovative, design, construction, engineering and contingency solutions in support of U.S. Central Command, U.S. Special Operations Command and other global partners to advance national security interests.

