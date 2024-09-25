Installation's Coordination Meetings: an indicator of transparency and collaboration at Fort Buchanan

Photo By Jose Lopez | Tenants and members of the Fort Buchanan community participated in the monthly...... read more read more Photo By Jose Lopez | Tenants and members of the Fort Buchanan community participated in the monthly Installation Coordination Meeting held at the Headquarters Building, James Buchanan Conference Room, on Sept. 24. By conducting a monthly installation coordination meeting, Fort Buchanan sustains the unit's readiness by enabling coordination among tenants. see less | View Image Page

Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico—Tenants and members of the Fort Buchanan community participated in the monthly Installation Coordination Meeting held at the Headquarters Building, James Buchanan Conference Room, on Sept. 24. By conducting a monthly installation coordination meeting, Fort Buchanan sustains the unit's readiness by enabling coordination among tenants.



"This meeting sustains an open line of communication with tenants to ensure they have the installation's support for training or any needed requirements. We also discuss future events and any training needs of our service members," said Hector Morán, director of the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security.



One of the tenants who participated in the encounter was Commander Mathew Lopez, leader of the Puerto Rico Navy Reserve Center.



"The foundation of success is unity of effort. Everyone who comes here aligns on the same page, which leads us to march in the same direction. To achieve our goals, even if our mission differs, we can find areas to support each other in fulfilling them. All that effort begins right here on this meeting," said Lopez, who stated that approximately two dozen local sailors are currently mobilized across the globe.



During the meeting, Lt. Col. Faustino Rodriguez, commander of Fort Buchanan Rodriguez Army Health Clinic, shared important information about the upcoming implementation of the Q-flow application at the installation's medical facilities, which will positively impact the community.



The Q-Flow system is a software suite that improves the patient experience by providing a single point of check-in and allowing patients to move between clinics without having to check in again.



"I think ensuring open and transparent communication across all entities is crucial. Understanding other sections' perspectives on how we all integrate and collaborate to support one another is very helpful. This collaboration towards unity, the unity of preparation, is very important," said Rodriguez while explaining the benefits of the Q-Flow system.



Meanwhile, Capt. Orlando Carrasquillo, commander of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Detachment 1, Landing Support Company, Combat Logistics Regiment 45, presented the need for a storage area in preparation for the Toys for Tots campaign.



"These meetings are critical enough to know what is happening across the garrison and understand what current issues we need to address with the garrison and how they support them. Without this meeting, there is no centralized way to communicate with each other," said Carrasquillo, who, thanks to the meeting, found a place at an Army and Airforce Exchange System building to support Toys for Tots.



With an annual investment in the local economy of over $500 million, Fort Buchanan serves a diverse military community of approximately 15,000 active-duty Reserve, National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve personnel. Fort Buchanan's mission is to serve as a readiness enhancement platform and facilitate the deployment of military personnel to any place at any time.