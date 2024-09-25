Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tennessee National Guard Task Force deploying to Middle East

    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2024

    Story by Lt. Col. Darrin Haas 

    Tennessee National Guard Public Affairs Office

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. – More than 700 Soldiers from the Tennessee Army National Guard’s 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment are departing Saturday, September 28, on the first leg of a year-long deployment to the Middle East.

    The Task Force, comprised primarily of Soldiers from the 278th’s 2nd Squadron, will initially deploy to Fort Bliss, Texas, for a few weeks of additional deployment training before flying to Kuwait.

    “Our servicemembers have spent the last year conducting rigorous training and preparing to deploy in support of Operation Spartan Shield,” said Lt. Col. Jason Tomberlin, commander of the Task Force. “As an extremely formidable force of deterrence in the Middle East, we will accomplish our mission with dignity and honor, and look forward to returning home when our job is complete.”

    Operation Spartan Shield builds partnerships in the Middle East to promote regional self-reliance and increase security. As a part of U.S. Central Command, the Tennessee Soldiers will assist maintaining a military posture in the region, help strengthen defense relationships, and serve as an enhanced force throughout the area.

    Prior to departing Tennessee, Task Force units in Cookeville, Crossville, Gordonsville, and Morrison will hold departure ceremonies for the Soldiers where families and friends can honor them for their service.

    The 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, which is headquartered in Knoxville, is the largest unit in Tennessee and one of five armored brigade combat teams in the National Guard.

