Almost 400 Soldiers take part in OPP-24 exercises at MCAAP

The mission of the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant is to produce, receive, store, ship, renovate, and demilitarize conventional ammunition.



The installation, which is in Oklahoma and is a subordinate of the Joint Munitions Command, provides Centralized Ammunition Management for training ammunition and contingency stocks for Army units in the southwest region of the United States.



Beginning in June, the Virginia Army National Guard’s 1710th Transportation Company and the ARNG’s 1742nd Transportation Company from South Dakota reported to MCAAP to participate in Operation Patriot Press 2024.



Soldiers are responsible for configuring, issuing, managing, receiving, shipping, and transporting munitions for OPP missions.



The 1710th and 1742nd undertook the vital task of transporting loaded containers from MCAAP to the Blue Grass Army Depot in Richmond, Kentucky. This operation not only ensured the efficient movement of essential supplies but also involved returning with empty containers to replenish the stockpile at MCAAP.



In July, the ARNG’s 1486th and 1482nd Transportation Companies from Ohio, along with the 1148th Transportation Company from Georgia, also reported to MCAAP for OPP-24. These companies replicated the operations of the earlier units.



"Three hundred and ninety-six Soldiers received invaluable real-world training through Operation Patriot Press 2024 at MCAAP,” said Kevin Conrad, a military affairs officer at MCAAP. “Knowing that some of these Soldiers will have the chance to apply these skills while deployed makes every effort worthwhile."



As a cornerstone of military preparedness, OPP plays a crucial role in maintaining the high standards required for safeguarding national security. Through this hands-on training, units can enhance their logistical capabilities, reinforcing their readiness to support operations while strengthening inter-unit cooperation and coordination.



"Operation Patriot Press is vital to the enterprise - integrated logistics strategy,” said Todd Stone, MCAAP’s director of depot operations. “This mission fosters collaboration between Civilians and Soldiers in strategically positioning assets nationwide, while delivering crucial ammunition handling and safety training to guarantee military units are ready for mobilization."

Date Posted: 09.26.2024