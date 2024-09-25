Winning the war one weather observation at a time

Photo By JEWAUN VICTOR | U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. James Graff, 305th Operations Support Squadron airfield...... read more read more Photo By JEWAUN VICTOR | U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. James Graff, 305th Operations Support Squadron airfield weather service noncommissioned officer in charge, performs a function check on the Advanced Micro Weather Station at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., March 13, 2024. Weather observations are critical to military operations, reporting current states of the atmosphere from the surface to varying flight levels. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jewaun Victor) see less | View Image Page

Weather observations are critical to military operations, reporting current states of the atmosphere from the surface to varying flight levels. During the exercise, members set up and used three tactical weather observing equipment systems that can be utilized while deployed or in garrison when the primary weather observing system fails.



Traditionally, weather technicians have utilized the Kestrel, a handheld weather sensor that gauges temperature, humidity, atmospheric pressure and windspeeds. They also use the TMQ-53, a tactical meteorological observing system. Unlike the Kestrel, the TMQ-53 is a complete system of sensors requiring a two-person set up. It additionally measures wind direction, precipitation, cloud data, surface visibility, present weather and lightning.



The most recent equipment is the Advanced Micro Weather Station. This is a solar-powered system that can meet the observing capabilities of the TMQ-53 but is only a five-pound cube that is suited to be portable for remote operations.



The exercise’s focus was observing, but the JB MDL weather flight brings more to the fight.



“We have a two-fold mission here; the airfield side and mission side” said Staff Sgt. Forrest Cherry, 305th OSS mission weather integration noncommissioned officer in charge. “The airfield side is comprised of the creation of a 30-hour Terminal Aerodrome Forecast, or TAF, that breaks down changing weather conditions. Additionally, we issue weather watches, warnings and advisories (WWAs), notifying mission partners of adverse weather conditions.



The TAF and WWAs encompass conditions within a five-mile radius of McGuire Field. WWAs are vital to operations on base, from protecting aircraft and maintainers on the airfield to children and staff in the Child Development Centers.



“There are approximately 52,000 people operating and living on JB MDL,” said Tech. Sgt. Jessica Fannin. 305th OSS mission weather integration NCOIC. “Essentially, anyone who operates on the joint base is impacted by the WWAs. For instance, a tornado warning prepares everyone to take shelter.”



On the mission side, weather technicians brief pilots on take-off, arrival and in-flight weather conditions, including temperature, wind, cloud cover, precipitation, visibility, as well as turbulence and icing. These can play a role in determining if a mission departs on time or is delayed.



The weather flight, composed of one officer and nine enlisted, is considered mission essential personnel. They maintain 24-hour operations and act as key advisors to senior leaders. When inclement weather is forecasted to occur, joint base leadership relies on the weather flight to provide probability and timing for onset, intensity and duration.



“There are decision points that leaders have that rely on timing and thresholds”, said Fannin. “We provide assessments of a variety of weather scenarios throughout the year, including heavy snow, severe thunderstorms, tropical systems and even tornadoes.”



This input can provide guidance on aircraft evacuation or the difference between base closure or delayed reporting. Base leaders trust their weather expertise to execute their missions and services accordingly.



“I have confidence in the knowledge and capabilities of the weather team here at JB MDL,” said U.S. Army Col. Mitchell Wisniewski, U.S. Army Support Activity Fort Dix commander and JB MDL deputy commander. “I trust their ability to provide the most accurate information available, arming us with the tools to make decisions for the safety the of the joint base personnel and assets.”