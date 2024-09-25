Resiliency Stand-To set for Oct. 3-4

For the second year Fort Jackson will demonstrate its leaderships’ proactive commitment to preparedness, readiness by proving a two-day Stand-To dedicated to Holistic Health and Fitness.



The Resiliency Stand-To will be held Oct. 3-4.



The stand-to “is a great opportunity to present to the Fort Jackson community some efforts and programs to support the military community that they may not have had an opportunity to be exposed to before,” said Aljournal Franklin, director of Integrated Prevention Advisory Group.



The I-PAG is the Army’s new primary prevention workforce.



“Personally, it is important to me because I want the Fort Jackson community to know there is a resource to help them in every situation they’re facing,” said Theresita Moses, Army Substance Abuse Program manager and the Stand-To’s lead planner. “They do not have to go through anything alone. As a community we can help make each other stronger.”



Attendees of the Stand-To can take away tips, information, and resources from every domain represented, Moses said.



The Stand-to begins Oct. 3 with small group work out sessions at the Drill Sergeant Timothy Kay Soldier Performance Readiness Center where participants can learn exercise tips.



Later that day they can “learn how others overcame hardships during the speaking panel at the 1917 Club,” Moses added.



The panelists “bring a diverse perspective of prevention and combined provide a broad-based, deep reaching example of how many resources are available when our community members are in crisis or are in need of support during difficult times,” said Franklin, who will moderate the panel.

According to Franklin, this panel is a mosaic of resources, each panelists “represent a wonderful cross section of the depth of support available to military community members who find themselves in need whether it be physical, mental, financial, or otherwise.”



The speakers on the panel are:

Breanna Kay - Gold Star widow of drill sergeant Kay

Keith Allen – U.S. Army Master Resilience School director

Kimberly Richardson – chief executive officer, Widows of Opportunity, South Carolina

Mark Casper – chief executive officer, Tech 4 Troops

Maj. Erin Stone – Non Physical Domain Lead, Holistic Health and Fitness, Fort Eustis, Virginia.



Attendees can speak to service providers from on and off the installation that will have information tables at both events.



On Oct. 4 “they can learn something new by attending one of the five classes offered at the Training and Support Center,” Moses said. “These classes do not require pre-registration. I hope to see all 60 seats full in the classes.”



Schedule of events

Day One

Small Group Circuit

Drill Sergeant Timothy Kay Soldier Performance Readiness Center - 12650 Jackson Blvd.

8-8:10 a.m. - Opening Remarks

8:10-8:15 a.m. - Safety brief and exercise instructions

8:10-11 a.m. - Visit with on and off post service providers

8:15 - 11 a.m. - Small Group Circuit physical event

Panel Discussion

1917 Club- 5700 Liberty Division Road,

12:30 p.m. - Doors open

1-2 p.m.* - Speakers Panel featuring Breanna Kay, Aljournal Franklin, Kimberely Richardson, Mark Casper, Keith Allen and Maj. Erin Stone

2-3 p.m. - Exposition with on and off post service providers

Day Two

Building Resiliency Classes

Training Support Center - 1565 Washington Road

8 -8:45 a.m.: Drill Sergeant Academy Master Resiliency Training instructor-“Mindfulness & Meditation”

9:15-10 a.m.: ACS Finance

10:30-11:15 a.m.: Play bingo with SHARP & MEO office

1-1:45 p.m.: R2 (Unit Cohesion)

2:30-3:15 p.m.: Nutrition



* Note: The panel will be livestreamed on the Commanding General’s and U.S. Army Garrison - Fort Jackson Facebook pages.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.26.2024 Date Posted: 09.26.2024 10:16 Story ID: 481830 Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Resiliency Stand-To set for Oct. 3-4, by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.