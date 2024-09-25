Chief Price to prioritize enlisted development, morale

In early September 2024, Chief Master Sgt. Noel Price, 434th Air Refueling Wing command chief, sat down with a representative from Grissom Air Reserve Base’s public affairs office for a “question and answer”-style interview. The transcript below, edited for length and, in rare cases, clarity, is intended to introduce Price to the Hoosier Wing.



Background

Q: Give us a little bit about your background and where it all began.

A: My day of infamy was January 6, 1994, that’s when I left for Basic. Came in as fuels and started off at Dover [Air Force Base] working the C-5s for four and a half years. Transferred to Luke [Air Force Base] which was constantly busy. At the time, Luke was [Air Education and Training Command], over 200 F-16s, seven different squadrons as well as the Singaporeans and Taiwanese. Loved it though but life happened, I did my four years and got off Active Duty.



Joined the 944th, transitioned to the [Air Reserve Technician] world. Base Realignment and Closure brought me to Seymour Johnson [Air Force Base] and I spent two to three years working on my first refuelers. Got selected to start the [Total Force Integration] unit there, then started another at Moody [Air Force Base] as a fuels system section chief. Two years there, transferred up to Hill [Air Force Base], and that's where most of my time has been spent, up at Hill. After 10 years, I got picked up for Dyess [Air Force Base] for four years before I got picked for this gig and just jumped on it, eager and excited. The first few months here have been phenomenal and we’re just getting started.



Position

Q: For those who may be unfamiliar, what is within the scope of the command chief?



A: The scope is the morale and welfare of the Airmen for the commander. To be their eyes and ears to a certain degree and to understand the pulse of what's going on within the organization. I think there's going to be aspects as I continue on in the role that I will find, but it's really relationship-based. As long as you have good relationships, that open communication, that constant communication, with not just the E’s, but the O's as well, that’s a game changer.



Q: Given that you have sat in this role for a little while now, what are your aspirations or goals for it?



A: The Air Force has been pretty damn good to me and my family, so I’d say the goal is to continue instilling that into the younger generation. A lot of people don’t realize that command chiefs typically aren’t maintainers, there's been two now: the one I just replaced and myself. I hope it shows that there are other aspects, not just fixing aircraft, that if you have the desire and want to go and to be part of something greater than yourself, it’s out there. My priority is to develop the enlisted, professionally and personally. And if you're not willing to learn, it's time to get out of the way, let somebody else move in, who has that drive and that ambition to grow, so that our people can go and experience the things that I have throughout my career.



Q: What do you want the “Big A” Airmen at Grissom to know?



A: Don’t be afraid, go outside of your area of comfort. I’ve done more in the Reserve than I ever did on Active Duty. Now, I’m a bit of an oddball in that aspect, because I am willing to move to pursue my goals and dreams and aspirations, but it also wasn't just benefiting me, the Air Force benefited as well.



Personal

Q: What do you like to do in your free time?

A: A little bit of everything. I watch TV, love to read. Fishing, sports. And, it's a point of contention in the Price house, but I continuously check my emails.



Q: What is something that people would be surprised to know about you?

A: I love the musical “Oklahoma!”. I can pretty much sing almost every song.



Rapid Fire

Q: Favorite book?

A: Not a favorite book, but author: James Patterson.



Q: Favorite music genre?

A: All of them, I don’t really have a set one. I can’t do rap, though.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.26.2024 Date Posted: 09.26.2024 10:10 Story ID: 481828 Location: GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, INDIANA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chief Price to prioritize enlisted development, morale, by SrA Alexis Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.