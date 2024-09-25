NSA Bahrain Pins 15 New Chief Petty Officers

MANAMA, Bahrain— Fifteen Sailors from eight commands were pinned to chief petty officer during a ceremony onboard Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain, Sept. 26.



Family members, friends, and shipmates watched as Sailors from NSA Bahrain, Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center (NAVSUP FLC) Bahrain, Aircraft Intermediate Maintenance Detachment Bahrain, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Bahrain, Naval Criminal Investigative Service Bahrain, Regional Support Center Bahrain, Region Legal Service Officer Europe Detachment Bahrain, and Navy Munitions Command Atlantic Detachment Bahrain, donned gold-fouled anchors and combination covers during the time-honored tradition of the chief petty officer pinning ceremony.



Over the course of six weeks, Sailors selected for E-7 are tried and tested during a training and enculturation process formally known as “CPO Initiation.” The pinning ceremony is the culmination and conclusion of the initiation process, signifying the selectee’s entrance into the chief petty officers’ mess.



“E-7 is merely an enlisted pay grade you were selected for. Achieving the title of chief is something you must earn,” said Command Master Chief Karl Critides, NSA Bahrain’s command master chief. “Day one was not on August 20 – day one is actually today – and every day moving forward as a chief will be harder than the last. You will deal with new leadership challenges with our Sailors, higher expectations from our leaders, and new adversaries from across the globe trying to disrupt freedom and our way of life. Now, more than ever, we need influential, humble, trustworthy chiefs who set the standard daily and prove they are of the highest character.”



Command Master Chief Robinson, NAVSUP FLC Bahrain’s command master chief, served as the guest speaker for the event. During her remarks, Robinson addressed class 131, emphasizing their new role as the chief and the responsibility it carries.



“You are now the chief,” said Robinson. “You are the problem solver who makes sound decisions because you are wise enough to lean on your mess mates. You are the deck plate leader who is hands on, walking about your spaces every day to ensure that you remain visible and involved in the growth and development of everyone around you. The khaki uniform is synonymous with leadership. Those who wear it hold authority and responsibility. It reinforces and reminds us of those who paved the way. I will leave you with this: Lead with your heart, lead with conviction, remain humble and always remember, every Sailor deserves a good chief petty officer.”



The rank of chief petty officer was established in 1893. Today, chiefs are regarded for their technical expertise within their ratings, superior administrative abilities, and strong leadership abilities. Chiefs serve as both supervisors and advocates for their Sailors, bridging the gap between the Navy's officer and enlisted personnel.



“From the earliest days of our Navy, chief petty officers have been at the forefront, guiding our Sailors through calm seas and turbulent waters alike,” said Capt. Zachariah Aperauch, NSA Bahrain’s commanding officer. “They’ve been the ones who stepped up when duty called; who led when leadership was most needed, and who ensured our Navy remained the best in the world.”



Aperauch explained that chief petty officers have made a tremendous impact throughout our Navy’s history, and that same impact resonates within the Chiefs Mess aboard NSA Bahrain today.



“To our Chiefs Mess, I see the work you do each and every day,” said Aperauch. “You don’t just guide, you inspire. You don’t just lead, you set the standard. From mentoring junior Sailors to supporting the command, your impact reverberates throughout the Navy. Every Sailor, every officer, every admiral; each of us has been shaped by the presence of a chief.”



NSA Bahrain’s mission is to support U.S. and coalition maritime operations throughout the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations by providing security for ships, aircraft and tenants on board NSA Bahrain and assigned detachments. NSA Bahrain provides efficient and effective shore services to sustain the fleet, enable the fighter and support the family with honor, courage and commitment.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.26.2024 Date Posted: 09.26.2024 09:35 Story ID: 481823 Location: BH Web Views: 22 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSA Bahrain Pins 15 New Chief Petty Officers, by PO1 Shayla Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.