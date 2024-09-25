Fort Randall trail dedicated in honor of beloved employee

Photo By Delanie Stafford | Guests tour the Sumac Loop section of the Lisa M. Durham Memorial Trail located near...... read more read more Photo By Delanie Stafford | Guests tour the Sumac Loop section of the Lisa M. Durham Memorial Trail located near Pickstown, South Dakota September 20, 2024. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for the new trail system that will be named the Lisa M. Durham Memorial Trail in honor of a long-time U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District Fort Randall Project employee who passed away in 2022. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Delanie Stafford) see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District’s Fort Randall Project held a ribbon-cutting ceremony, Sept. 20, 2024, in Pickstown, South Dakota for a newly constructed trail system.



The trail system, named the Lisa M. Durham Memorial Trail, honors Lisa Durham, a longtime Fort Randall employee who passed away in 2022 following her battle with cancer.



Durham’s career with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers began in 1994 when she was hired as a clerk. She quickly worked her way up to an administrative officer position in 1999, which she held until her retirement in 2021.



More than 150 of Durham’s family and friends, along with Omaha District leadership and staff, attended the ceremony.



Omaha District Commander Col. Robert Newbauer provided remarks. He noted Durham was a dedicated employee who made a difference in the district and her community.



“Lisa was well known and highly respected by her coworkers across the district,” Newbauer said. “She was kind and helpful to anyone in need, and she was legendary in her caring and service-oriented personality.”



Guest speaker Tom Curran, a former Fort Randall project manager who supervised Durham for 19 years, described her as someone who knew how to get things done.



“It didn’t take me long to figure out who the real boss was,” Curran said. “And it wasn’t because Lisa was bossy, it was her professionalism - always knowing what was going on and having the answer or knowing how to find it.”



Curran said the trail will honor Durham’s legacy and her love of walking, which she often did over her lunch hour or after work.



“We all have memories of times with Lisa,” Curran said. “Now we have this trail, dedicated to her, where she is with us in spirit.”



Robert “Buzz” Durham, widowed husband to Lisa, spoke of her love and dedication to her family and friends. He also shared some cherished memories and advice.



“She was a kind-hearted woman who raised a very strong family,” he said. “Life is short. I learned that when Lisa left. Don’t put off until tomorrow what you can do today.”



Planning for the trail began in 2019 and was led by Fort Randall Park Ranger Kelsey Kniffen. Project staff agreed to name the trail in honor of Lisa Durham following her passing.



“The trail has always been and always will be a team effort,” Kniffen said. “It truly is an honor to dedicate the trail system to someone like Lisa who valued teamwork and the people she worked with.”



The Lisa M. Durham Memorial Trail is located downstream of the Fort Randall Dam above the eastern banks of the Missouri River. It features both flat prairie and wooded areas.



There are currently four loops and one trail link with features that include benches, bridges and puncheons. A second link, currently in the planning stages, will eventually connect all four loops for a total of five miles.



Future improvements include habitat development and interpretive exhibits. Project staff are also planning to have ecotherapy stations along with special events such as a haunted trail, and fun runs and walks.



The trail project included coordination with the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks agency as well as donations from private donors. For additional trail information, contact the Fort Randall Project at Ftrandall.nwo@usace.army.mil, or you can follow them on Facebook.