Groundbreaking Ceremony Kicks Off State-of-the-Art Aviation Facility

Photo By Miranda Onorio | Leaders from the U.S. Army and the community shovel dirt in a ceremonial first step of the $52.9 million Aviation Units Operations Building project at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, on Sept. 25, 2024. The new facility will enhance the operational capabilities of the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade.

WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, Hawai’i – In a milestone moment for the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB), U.S. Army Garrison Hawai’i broke ground on the long-anticipated Aviation Units Operations Building on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. The ceremony marked the official start of a $52.9 million project set to redefine the operational capabilities of the brigade’s aviation units.



The state-of-the-art facility, strategically positioned on the southeast side of Wheeler Army Airfield, will serve as the nerve center for two critical battalions—2-25 Aviation and 2-26 Cavalry. Once completed, it will provide cutting-edge operational spaces, administrative areas, and readiness modules designed to enhance the efficiency and readiness of the Army's aviation forces.



"This facility is not just another building—it's an investment in the future of our soldiers," said Col. Rachel Sullivan, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Hawai’i, addressing a crowd of military leaders, engineers, and community partners. "It will allow our aviation units to operate with precision, effectiveness, and speed, ensuring they are always mission ready."



The building’s design incorporates advanced technological infrastructure, including fire protection systems, enhanced cybersecurity measures, and the installation of the Intrusion Detection System (IDS), all tailored to support the unique needs of the aviation units. With energy efficiency at the forefront, the facility will be connected to the Energy Monitoring Control System (EMCS), helping the Army reduce its environmental footprint.



Awarded to Nan Inc. in April 2024, the project is expected to take 946 calendar days to complete, with an anticipated finish date of Oct. 12, 2027. As Col. Sullivan noted, "This project reflects our unwavering commitment to giving our Soldiers the best resources possible so they can continue protecting our nation."



The groundbreaking ceremony drew leaders from across the military and local communities, who gathered to witness the start of a new era for Wheeler Army Airfield’s aviation operations. This facility promises to bolster the 25th CAB’s operational capabilities for years to come, embodying the Army’s commitment to innovation and excellence.



As construction begins, the Aviation Units Operations Building is poised to stand as a symbol of progress, a beacon of operational strength, and a testament to the Army’s future-focused vision for O’ahu, Wheeler Army Airfield, and beyond.