Medics Push Physical and Mental Limits at Medical Readiness Command, Pacific’s “Best Medic Competition”

FAIRBANKS, Alaska – Soldiers from across the U.S. Army demonstrated their resilience and medical expertise during the Medical Readiness Command, Pacific’s annual “Best Medic Competition,” held at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, from September 16-18, 2024.



This multi-day event pushed participants to their physical and mental limits, with challenges that mirrored combat scenarios. The obstacle course was among the most demanding portions, where competitors navigated over walls, under barbed wire, and across wooden structures, testing their endurance, strength, and agility.



Combat Water Survival



One of the standout events was the combat water survival challenge. Competitors had to transport simulated casualties across a cold pond, carrying weapons and rucksacks in 40-degree water. This portion of the competition tested participants’ physical abilities and mental toughness under extreme conditions.



“The swimming was really cool, especially since we were one of the only teams that completed it,” said Specialist Anthony Vance, a competitor from the 1-11th Airborne Division. Reflecting on the difficulty of the competition, Vance added, “This was so far, in my little bit over two years in the military, the hardest thing I’ve done.”



Staff Sergeant Geoffrey Anderson, who teamed up with Vance, noted their outstanding performance in the final event. “[We] just dominated today, and that’s all that matters,” he said, highlighting their sense of accomplishment after completing the grueling tasks.



K9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TC3)



The competition also included a night-time K9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TC3) event, where Soldiers provided emergency medical care to a simulated injured military working dog. Medics worked under low-light conditions to stabilize the dog, treating its injuries while ensuring their safety.



Lieutenant Nicholas Reid of MEDDAC Alaska, who was participating in such an event for the first time, expressed his amazement at the realism of the K9 training simulation. “That's the first time I've ever seen a dummy of that caliber. It had blood pressure, it was breathing, it was bleeding, and it was it was real,” Reid said. “That was super cool.”



The Bigger Picture



Command Sergeant Major John “Mike” Contreras emphasized the importance of competitions like “Best Medic” in preparing Soldiers for the complexities of modern combat. “These events are designed to test Soldiers’ ability to survive and operate in challenging environments. They need to be able to employ their weapon, communicate effectively, and navigate the battlespace,” Contreras explained.



Contreras praised the Soldiers’ resilience throughout the competition, noting that all competitors completed the demanding events. “I encourage any Soldier wearing the uniform to step up to the challenge of a best medic competition. It will make you a better Soldier and a better leader.”



Lessons Learned



For some participants, like Specialist Vance, the competition allowed them to push their limits. “I came because I wanted to see where I stood when things got really hard,” Vance said. Despite the physical toll, the event allowed participants to showcase their medical expertise and determination.