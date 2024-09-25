3rd Infantry Division returns from Europe with enhanced capabilities

Photo By Sgt. Anthony Ford | U.S. Army Cpl. Austin Douglas (front) and Pvt. Thomas Bryd, Infantrymen assigned to...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Anthony Ford | U.S. Army Cpl. Austin Douglas (front) and Pvt. Thomas Bryd, Infantrymen assigned to 3rd Battalion, 15th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division with NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland, maintain a defensive position during dismounted training while participating in Dragon 24, a NATO training event, held at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, March 11, 2024. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Anthony Ford) see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON — The 3rd Infantry Division spent nine months in northeast Europe this year working alongside allied nations and partners to develop a credible and cohesive force capable of countering any adversary.



Soldiers participated in 12 exercises, including Griffin Shock, Defender Europe 24, Austere Challenge 24, and four combat training center rotations.



“We conducted rigorous training in realistic training environments with our NATO allies and partners to ensure that we're all ready and lethal,” said Maj. Gen. Christopher R. Norrie, 3rd Infantry Division commanding general. “By building that strength and team cohesion with our allies and partners, we improved our own war-fighting mastery.”



Throughout their time in Europe and over the last several years, the 3rd ID focused on making quick necessary changes, Norrie said.



“We’re observing the world, and then we’re transforming in contact,” he said. “In just a few short years, we have command posts that move in minutes; we’re routinely issuing short mission style orders; and then we’re innovating in the realm of [unmanned aircraft systems], counter-UAS, and electromagnetics to make us more lethal and more survivable on the battlefield.”



Sustainment was another area the division focused on during the rotational deployments. They conducted convoy training to test driver endurance in different environments while creating a robust distribution network.



The 3rd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade provided logistical support to nine brigades across 12 countries, delivering nearly four million gallons of fuel. The Soldiers used the Automated Route Reconnaissance Kit 5 to improve the coordination of intelligence, protection and sustainment. This equipment helped reduce the risk of delays, infrastructure damage and accidents.



“If you look at sustainment Soldiers and local training, they’re able to do convoys for two to three hours at a time,” said Col. Jennifer McDonough, sustainment brigade commander. “In this environment, they were able to train eight to 10 hours a day, every day for nine months in their tactical vehicles, using tactical [communications], using their full kit and really getting that driver endurance throughout all of the seasons.”



While supporting Security Assistance Group – Ukraine, Soldiers watched and learned from the combat operations of the Ukrainian forces. Leadership took that knowledge and used it during the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team’s July rotation to the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, California.



There, they went through real-life combat situations using tethered drones and electromagnetic decoys. They employed deception tactics, creating fake command posts to lure the simulated enemy. This allowed them to destroy the adversaries’ assets while preserving the real command post.



They also put their Soldiers through combat simulations called stress shoots to prepare them for what they might see in the field.



“Our goal is to ensure that no Soldier or crew or unit goes untrained into combat,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Jonathan Reffeor, 3rd Infantry Division command sergeant major. “We are increasing the cognitive and physical load on our crews who are already qualified and we’re ramping up that cognitive and physical load to create rigorous and realistic live fire environments.”



The 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team will use what they learned at the training center when they deploy to Europe early next year.



To combat a changing technological landscape, the Army is focused on transformation in three time periods: 18-24 months, two to seven years, and seven to 15 years.



The first period is referred to as transformation in contact and deals with capabilities delivered to deployed warfighters for testing and analysis. These Soldiers provide real-world feedback allowing the Army to make necessary adjustments for future use.



Following their time in Europe and at the National Training Center, the 3rd Infantry Division made changes to modernize training, improve command and control configurations, and implement emerging technologies.



“I am so proud of our amazing team and how they continue to use the lessons that we learned in Europe to transform the way we train to fight on today's battlefield,” Norrie said.