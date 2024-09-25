189th AW Receives First Two C-130J Aircraft

LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, Ark. -- The 189th AW officially began its first aircraft conversion in almost 40 years with the arrival of two EC-130J “Super Hercules” aircraft on Sept. 18.



The conversion to the C-130J is a major step towards fleet modernization for the Air National Guard in the effort to retain rapid global mobility with its primary combat delivery aircraft. With the C-130 legacy celebrating its 70th anniversary of flight this year, the J-model is the latest addition to the C-130 fleet and has replaced aging models. The C-130J incorporates state-of-the-art technology, which reduces manpower requirements, lowers operating and support costs, and provides life-cycle cost savings over earlier C-130 models.



“We are thrilled to start our transition into the more modern and more capable C-130J," said Col. Patric Coggin, Commander, 189th AW. "This day also marks the beginning of a long, challenging journey for our Airmen into a multi-year process to modify these aircraft to fully meet the needs of our mission."



However, the wing remains bullish, not just on overcoming the challenges, but also on the rewards this conversion will bring to Little Rock AFB and Herk Nation.



“On the maintenance side, we will be integrating with the 314th AW and 19th AW to care and feed for these aircraft,” said Lt. Col. Sonny Baxter, Commander, 189th Maintenance Group. “We are uniquely positioned to collaborate with these units and thus provide the 189th Operations Group with C-130J flying capabilities.”



Baxter also says that unlike most maintenance groups undergoing conversion, the 189th MXG will also face the challenge of maintaining its legacy fleet of the C-130H. This means recertifying, training, and establishing a way ahead to simultaneously meet the legacy PFT and current PFT demand.



The 189th Operations Group will also face the challenge of a split fleet as they take on training new pilots and loadmasters for both models, to include transition students going from the C-130H to the C-130J.



"The survivability of the C-130J has become tremendously important to our joint force as we think about how to provide tactical airlift capabilities in the face of a peer adversary," said Coggin. "As the 189th enters its C-130J era, we are proud to expand our installation's training capacity to keep up with the growing need for trained C-130J aircrews for the Air Force, Air Force Reserve, Air National Guard, and international partners."



The aircraft transferred from the Pennsylvania Air National Guard in Harrisburg, home of the 193d Special Operations Wing.



The 189th AW is a tenant of Little Rock AFB, and provides premier training to the C-130 and cyber enterprises, capitalizing on partnerships to support the state of Arkansas, defend the Nation, and contribute to rapid global mobility.



In addition to its primary role in tactical airlift, the Air National Guard’s C-130s support humanitarian, peacekeeping, and disaster relief operations.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.25.2024 Date Posted: 09.25.2024 17:03 Story ID: 481792 Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, ARKANSAS, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 189th AW Receives First Two C-130J Aircraft, by TSgt Christopher Sherlock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.