LEAD information technology integrator receives Louis Dellamonica Award

Photo By Jeremy Coburn | 240919-A-CT301-1001 REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. Maj. Gen. Lori Robinson (left),...... read more read more Photo By Jeremy Coburn | 240919-A-CT301-1001 REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. Maj. Gen. Lori Robinson (left), Aviation and Missile Command commanding general, and Sgt. Maj. Christopher Doss (right), AMCOM command sergeant major, present Spring Freerksen, Letterkenny Army Depot information technology integrator, with the Louis Dellamonica Award at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, on Sept. 19. The Louis Dellamonica Award honors recipients for their integrity, innovation, leadership and unwavering dedication to the Army and the Army Materiel Command's mission. On Sept. 12, Lt. Gen. Christopher Mohan, AMC deputy commanding general and acting commander, announced the 2023 Louis Dellamonica Award winners within the major command. (U.S. Army photo by Jeremy Coburn) see less | View Image Page

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. - In recognition of exceptional contributions to the U.S. Army Materiel Command’s mission, Maj. Gen. Lori Robinson, Aviation and Missile Command commanding general, and Sgt. Maj. Christopher Doss, AMCOM command sergeant major, presented Spring Freerksen, Letterkenny Army Depot information technology integrator, with her 2023 Louis Dellamonica Award at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, on Sept. 19.



The Louis Dellamonica Award honors recipients for their integrity, innovation, leadership, and unwavering dedication to AMC’s mission. On Sept. 12, Lt. Gen. Christopher Mohan, AMC deputy commanding general and acting commander, announced the 2023 Louis Dellamonica Award winners within the major command.



“I couldn't have won this award without my team, and being a recipient is a testament to the fact that we are heading in the right direction when it comes to data collection and analysis,” Freerksen said. “I am grateful for the opportunity to work alongside my dedicated team members and contribute to the creation of tools that I hope will be used by artisans in the Army’s Organic Industrial Base.”



As stated in the award package submission, Freerksen consistently implemented new initiatives to enhance the depot’s processes and procedures. She has significantly improved the work environment for hundreds of Letterkenny shop floor artisans by successfully modernizing new and existing technologies with her team. Freerksen augmented the quality of their work by reducing time spent on daily tasks and allowing more focus on production efforts.



Freerksen, a member of LEAD for more than six years, and her cross-functional team created the following tools:



• Shop Floor Artisan Liaison, SEAL



The SEAL tool addresses the daily challenges of starting, stopping, and completing operations in a local work center. This tool allows artisans to reclaim focus on their craft and seamlessly capture cleaner production data. SEAL validates operations based on the work center, ensuring that artisans charge the correct operations for the work performed.



Freerksen and her team provided hands-on training to ensure shop floor artisans are learning to integrate SEAL into their daily routines confidently. The reporting tool helps artisans reduce overall computer time by half and nearly eliminates the waiting time for reporting applications. It allows workers to submit their operations through a local web browser, bypassing authentication steps without compromising cybersecurity.



Early estimates suggest that SEAL could redirect over 25,000 working hours back into production annually.



• Work In Progress Allocation and Strategic Priority, WASP



WASP provides artisans with a live, digital visual of the work queue within their work center. This tool organizes work on a first-in-first-out basis and shows vital production information. WASP reduces the amount of indirect time spent managing detailed schedules.



• Work In Progress, WIP



WIP is a tagging tool that condenses information found on traditional Complex Assembly Manufacturing Solution and adds new essential information. The tool prints barcodes for each unique operation so that artisans can utilize the capability in SEAL and provide a 72% reduction in paper production tags.



• Strategic Intervention Generator, STING



STING displays the backlog and current workload for a single workload center or a group of centers. This visual tool offers a “drag and drop” interface, enabling supervisors to visualize backlog within their cost center and formulate a clear recovery plan. STING also identifies additional resources required, such as overtime or extra personnel, to create a measurable recovery strategy.



• Non-Person Entity, NPE Tokens



Additionally, Freerksen and her team directed the implementation of NPE tokens throughout the depot’s shop floor cost centers. This initiative allows artisans to use these tokens instead of their common access card to log onto shared computers and input data into the Logistics Modernization Program, resulting in significant time savings.



According to Michael Rhodes, LEAD Directorate of Information Management director, states the implemented tools are so effective in increasing productivity and saving time that the team received an invitation to attend the 2023 Department of Defense Maintenance Symposium in San Diego, from Dec. 18 to 21.



"I am incredibly proud to be part of a team that values the expertise and insights of our artisan colleagues. Artisans’ feedback has been essential in guiding the development and continuous improvement of these tools,” Freerksen remarked. “LEAD developers Hector Medrano, Nick Meagher, and Ken Scott have used their skills to create invaluable solutions that truly meet the needs of our depot. Additionally, Brian Strait and Jennifer Coccagna have been instrumental in creating a vision and keeping me grounded.”



Also stated in the award submission is that Spring Freerksen and her team have contributed to LEAD by instituting new ideas, improving processes, and providing modernization for Letterkenny customers.



“Her recognition with the Louis Dellamonica Award is a testament to her hard work and unwavering commitment to excellence at LEAD,” said Bill Higgs, LEAD Directorate of Information Management deputy director.