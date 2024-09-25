Soldier sentenced to prison for sexual assault of a child, other offenses

A Soldier who pursued a romantic and sexual relationship with a minor was sentenced on Sept. 20 by a military judge to three years of confinement.



Spc. Kyle P. Gary, 22, pleaded guilty to two specifications of sexual assault of a child, one specification of sexual abuse of a child, one specification of possession of child pornography, one specification of attempted transportation of a minor, one specification of being absent without leave and one specification of desertion in violation of Articles 120b, 134, 86, and 85 of the Uniform Code of Military Justice.



In late May 2023, Gary met the victim through an online social media platform and shortly thereafter started a romantic and sexual relationship. He continued to pursue the relationship after learning the victim was a minor.



Gary was arrested on Nov. 14, 2023, by the York-Poquoson Virginia Sheriff’s Office outside Williamsburg, Va., while attempting to transport the victim across state lines for the purpose of continuing their relationship in Detroit, Mich.



Law enforcement obtained the victim’s phone and found evidence which consisted of Snapchat and Instagram messages, photos, and videos that were exchanged between the victim and Gary. This evidence, along with statements from the victim, her parents and cousin confirmed Gary’s illegal relationship with the victim.



In addition to the prison term, Gary will receive a dishonorable discharge per the terms of his plea agreement.



The investigation and prosecution of the case was a joint effort between the Army Office of Special Trial Counsel, Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division, Houston County Georgia District Attorney’s Office, Warner Robbins Georgia Police Department, York-Poquoson Virginia Sheriff’s Office, and the York County Virginia Commonwealth Attorney’s Office.



“We are proud of the hard work and collaboration from the various law enforcement and prosecutors’ offices to ensure the full range of his misconduct was brought to justice” said Maj. Amanda Staples, special trial counsel, Second Circuit, Army OSTC. “Without the coordination and communication of these offices, the full picture of Spc. Gary’s misconduct would have never come together into a successful prosecution.”



“Army CID works closely alongside law enforcement partners to relentlessly pursue those who engage in criminal activity as part of continual efforts to create safer communities,” said Department of the Army CID Southeast Field Office Special Agent-in-Charge Steven M. Ausfeldt. “We’re thankful for OSTC and partner agencies as we work diligently to prevent and investigate criminal activity targeting Army people, resources, capabilities, and communities.”



“It was a true team effort,” said Department of the Army CID Special Agent Lyndsay Wilshaw. “I couldn’t have done this without OSTC, my team and civilian law enforcement’s support.”



The case was prosecuted Cpt. Chase Corey, special trial counsel, Second Circuit, Army OSTC and Cpt. David Blum, trial counsel, 3rd Infantry Division.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.25.2024 Date Posted: 09.25.2024 16:10 Story ID: 481785 Location: FORT STEWART , GEORGIA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldier sentenced to prison for sexual assault of a child, other offenses, by Michelle McCaskill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.