Kingfish ACE "AMOW Version": Strengthening Connections for Mission Success

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii-- The 515th Air Mobility Operations Wing hosted a “Big Game” Fall Conference, August 20-22, 2024. This conference was more than just a strategy session; it was an opportunity to cultivate the relationships and shared understanding necessary to execute air mobility operations in complex environments. Set against a high-stakes scenario that brought the urgency of a Pacific crisis to the forefront, the event underscored the importance of unity, communication, and collaboration among leaders and teams.



“Make the main thing, the main thing,” said U.S. Air Force (Ret.) Gen. Mike Minihan, commander of the U.S. Air Force Air Mobility Command. “Put a map on the ground, commanders, tell me where you’re going to go and what you’re going to do. Tell me what your priorities are, what your objectives are—not hypothetically, not as an exercise—rehearse it like it’s going to happen tomorrow and get after it.”



This call to action set the tone for the conference, urging leaders to not only strategize but to engage with an immediacy that reflected the realities of the Pacific theater.



Building a Unified Front: The Heart of the Conference



Designed as a highly immersive experience, the conference was built around an adapted version of the Kingfish Agile Combat Employment (ACE) board game, enhanced with an "AMOW expansion pack."



Kingfish ACE is a game of strategy with a strong emphasis on creativity and player freedom. The game centers around a hypothetical scenario set in the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility where players are tasked with employing forces to generate air power while overcoming the game’s various challenges and obstacles.



The game is structured to educate each player on the Air Force’s ACE concepts and the importance of being able to generate combat air power from austere locations. The wargame is designed to leverage the strengths and shed light on the weaknesses of the AMOW’s employment strategies.



The intent was not to play the game in a traditional sense but to create a shared scenario that would focus all participants on a common time and place, encouraging critical thinking and dynamic problem-solving. The emphasis was on creating an environment where communication and collaboration could flourish.



“Creating a shared scenario where everyone has a stake in the mission allows us to align our focus. When we can visualize the challenge together, it breaks down barriers and fosters the critical conversations needed to tackle complex operational problems head-on,” said Col. Troy Pierce, commander of the 715th Air Mobility Operations Group.



The scenario set the stage for discussions on key areas such as the Global Air Mobility Support System scheme of maneuver, capacity within surge, support, and sustain timeframes, Air Mobility Team and Air Mobility E policy, and risk frameworks. More importantly, it provided a platform for leaders to come together, break down silos, and engage in operational challenges.



The true victory of the conference was not just in the strategies developed but, in the relationships, strengthened along the way.



Forging Relationships and Enhancing Communication



One of the central themes of the conference was the emphasis on building a "Unity of Purpose." This was achieved through deliberate efforts to bring a diverse group of leaders together, including guests from Air Force Futures, Air Mobility Comamand Headquarters, the

United States Expeditionary Center, 618 Air Operations Center, and Contingency Response leaders within Air Mobility Command and Pacific Air Forces. By involving representatives from various facets of the mobility enterprise, the event fostered a comprehensive dialogue that helped bridge gaps and align perspectives.



“The strength of this conference came from the diversity of perspectives around the table. Each leader brought unique insights, and when we integrate those around a common purpose, we identified areas of shared interest,” said Col. Jens Lyndrup, commander of the 515 AMOW.



The conference allowed attendees to step away from their day-to-day responsibilities and immerse themselves in conversations that are often difficult to have from a distance. This break from routine created a space where leaders could tackle tough topics such as command relationships, command and control functions, joint requirements, and combat wing deployments with open minds and a collaborative spirit.



Learning Through Interaction and Shared Experience



A key component of the event was the interactive nature of the scenario-based discussions. As teams worked through the simulated challenges, they were tasked with identifying areas of mission vulnerability, exploring options to reduce response time, and increasing support capacity. Each turn of the scenario revealed potential capability gaps, prompting teams to collaborate on solutions and amend mission order language that provided clear operational intent and tasks to support the mission.



This iterative approach to problem-solving highlighted the importance of agile thinking and collective input. Leaders were encouraged to engage critically, communicate openly, and have fun while working through complex scenarios. The relaxed yet focused environment facilitated an exchange of ideas that went beyond traditional briefings and PowerPoints, making the learning experience both memorable and impactful.



Strengthening Strategic Relationships for Future Success



Throughout the conference, the importance of understanding each component of the mobility enterprise was a recurring theme. Discussions delved into the expectations of GAMSS in its current role and how it might evolve in future Pacific crises. Participants explored how to disaggregate forces, then “aggregate to an advantage,” using scenario-based maps to visualize the employment of Agile Mobility Force Elements during a potential conflict.



The input from key stakeholders like the 36th CRG and 621st CRW was invaluable, offering critical insights into their capabilities and limitations. This knowledge exchange was vital in developing a realistic understanding of how to surge, maneuver, and sustain operations in a contested environment. The conference underscored that success depends on recognizing and addressing capability gaps in real time, a task made more manageable through strengthened relationships and shared understanding.



Looking Back to Look Forward: Lessons from History



The conference also drew valuable lessons from historical operations such as the Berlin Airlift and Operation Allies Refuge (OAR), using them as case studies to highlight the importance of throughput, disciplined ground support, and operational velocity. These discussions served as powerful reminders that while technology and tactics evolve, the principles of teamwork, communication, and disciplined execution remain timeless.



“The lessons from past operations like the Berlin Airlift and Operation Allies Refuge teach us that success isn’t just about having the right resources or plans,” said Chief Master Sgt. Jake Fason, 515 AMOW command chief. “It’s about how well we adapt, communicate, and execute together in the face of uncertainty. As we move forward, we must continue to apply those same principles—agility, teamwork, and disciplined execution—to overcome the challenges of tomorrow's missions.”



A Pathway to Future Operations: The Role of Collaboration



As the AMOW “Big Game” Fall Conference concluded, it was clear that the greatest takeaway was not just the refined strategies but the strengthened bonds between participants. The event exemplified the power of bringing together a diverse set of leaders to align on a common goal, fostering the relationships that are crucial to mission success.



In an environment where challenges are complex and stakes are high, it is the connections between people that will ultimately drive success. The “Big Game” conference has set the stage for future collaboration, proving that when leaders engage openly and communicate as one team, they build a stronger, more resilient mobility enterprise ready to face any challenge.



By prioritizing relationships and shared understanding, the AMOW “Big Game” Fall Conference 2024 has not only prepared participants for the immediate tasks at hand but has also laid the groundwork for enduring success in the ever-evolving landscape of air mobility operations.

