Pure Praxis Workshop Promotes Social Change at Fort Meade

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. — In observance of National Suicide Prevention Month, the Fort Meade Suicide Prevention Program hosted a unique performance by Pure Praxis, a social theater group dedicated to fostering cultural change.



The interactive workshop, held earlier in September at the Post Auditorium, engaged attendees through real-world scenarios, aiming to address issues such as suicide, sexual assault, and workplace harassment.



“Pure Praxis is a social theatre group of performance artists dedicated to cultural change,” said Kelly Pfleider, President of Pure Praxis. “We get invited to different DoD communities and put on interactive training workshops where the audience is engaged the entire time.” The actors performed scenes based on real-world issues and then encouraged the audience to join the discussion, exploring why these problems persist in society.



The performance aligns with Fort Meade’s broader goal of empowering the community with practical tools for suicide prevention. Miguel Sierra, Fort Meade’s Suicide Prevention Program Manager, emphasized the importance of community involvement. “The goal is to empower the community and workshop attendees with tools and resources to understand what suicide prevention looks like outside of clinical settings,” Sierra said.



Pfleider noted that the interactive format sets Pure Praxis apart. “We’re never lecturing the audience,” she said. “Instead, we want to know what they see and have to say. It’s not just about presenting solutions but involving them in the conversation. We want to create a welcoming environment, even when addressing uncomfortable topics.”



Sierra praised the workshop’s success. “The way Pure Praxis navigated the topics of suicide and substance abuse in a relatable and digestible way was masterful,” he said. “The audience loved how engaging and immersive the training was. It was a great day for the Fort Meade community.”



Given the overwhelmingly positive feedback, Sierra hopes to bring Pure Praxis back to Fort Meade soon.

