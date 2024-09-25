Maryland Airmen provide convoy training to logistics counterparts in Estonia

Photo By Staff Sgt. Laura Virtue | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jonathan Bandy, 175th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Laura Virtue | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jonathan Bandy, 175th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance craftsman, conducts pre-inspection procedures during Operation Baltic Rhino, September 14, 2024, at the Eametsa military base, Parnu, Estonia. Operation Baltic Rhino provided an opportunity to exchange convoy knowledge and tactics with Estonian counterparts, underscoring the commitment of the Maryland National Guard and its partners to maintaining effective joint logistical operations, interoperability, and readiness on a global scale. The Maryland National Guard has partnered with Estonia through the National Guard Bureau’s State Partnership Program since 1993. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Laura Virtue) see less | View Image Page

PARNU, Estonia — Eight Airmen from the Maryland Air National Guard partnered with members from the Estonian Defense League (EDL) to conduct Operation Baltic Rhino, a convoy operations training exercise, 13-15 September, at the Eametsa military base in Parnu, Estonia.



Airmen assigned to the 175th Logistics Readiness Squadron facilitated the exercise as an opportunity to exchange knowledge and best practices with their Estonian counterparts at the EDL Regional Command West, underscoring the commitment of the Maryland National Guard and its partners to maintaining effective joint logistical operations, interoperability, and readiness on a global scale.



“I’m grateful for the opportunity the Estonian Defense League has given us to share our knowledge and capabilities with them,” said U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Monica Aragon, 175th LRS senior enlisted leader. “These types of engagements enhance our ability to operate as efficient, cross-functional teams capable of navigating and adapting to ever-changing mission requirements.”



The exercise implemented a two-prong approach to convoy operations training, incorporating a series of classroom workshops held at Eametsa as well as hands-on opportunities to practice applying the lessons learned.



Classroom instruction focused on logistics management procedures and protocol, where 175th LRS members presented briefings on topics such as tactical operations, maintenance strategies, refueling procedures, and emergency response protocols. EDL members shared examples of pre-inspection procedures for vehicles utilized during convoy operations, such as personnel carriers, fuel vehicles, and ambulances.



The exercise concluded with a 13-vehicle convoy across a 200-kilometer route around the perimeter of the Parnu region, which aimed to test and improve communication, strategic planning, and execution in logistics operations in a joint environment. Members in the convoy were tasked with “injects,” a combination of scenarios that require troops to react at combat speed the same way they would react in a real-word scenario.



175th LRS Airmen partnered with their EDL counterparts to assist with finding solutions to the injects together. Convoy training scenarios included a simulated medical evacuation, routine refueling, changing a blown tire, and maneuvering a road closure. Estonia provided cargo transport vehicles, personnel carriers, G-Wagons, medical evacuation and other support vehicles for participation in the convoy.



“Having an opportunity to participate in a joint exercise with our allies is a great way to compare our logistics procedures and gain insights how to improve planning and executing our convoy operations,” said Estonian Sgt. Mihkel Sold, an EDL medical evacuation team leader.



Though the Maryland National Guard has partnered with Estonia through the National Guard Bureau’s State Partnership Program since 1993, Aragon says this exercise is this is the first of its kind for the 175th Wing.



The 175th Wing has flown the A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft since 1979, establishing the Wing’s flying mission as the traditional focus for 175th LRS operations. The Maryland A-10s first came to Estonia for Exercise Saber Strike in 2013 and continued to return every couple of years. However, Aragon saw an opportunity for the 175th LRS to engage further with its partners.



“My idea was to involve the 175th LRS as a sole mission support function rather than being associated only as support for the Wing’s A-10 flying mission,” said Aragon. “The 175th’s capabilities exceed far beyond our flying mission, so I recognized the opportunity for LRS stand our own two feet and build a relationship separate from the Operations/Maintenance Group mission, which is how this exercise came to fruition.”



The 175th LRS also facilitated an exchange with the Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Maryland’s partner nation through the SPP since 2003, the previous week. Four Airmen visited the Army Hall in downtown Sarajevo to begin conversations that lay a foundation for hosting similar collaborative missions in the Balkan nation.



“I’m proud the LRS team is leading from the front and creating new and lasting relationships with our state partners,“ said Aragon. “I’m confident this is just the first of many joint events to come.”