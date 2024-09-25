MCAS New River Go-Getter: Sgt. Luc Groleau

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. – U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Luc Groleau, an MV-22 Osprey avionics technician and instructor with the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit (CNATTU) New River, on Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) New River, in Jacksonville, North Carolina, has been named the Go-Getter of the Month for September 2024. CNATTU New River provides technical training to enlisted personnel in the operational maintenance and repair of aeronautical equipment and systems, in response to fleet requirements.



As an instructor, Groleau is dedicated to training and preparing Marines for the Fleet Marine Force. The Flat Rock, Michigan, native joined the Marine Corps in 2018, after earning an associate degree, and was drawn to the aircraft maintenance military occupational specialty. Groleau felt becoming an avionics technician would challenge him and allow him to transfer those skills when he reaches the end of active service to the Marine Corps.



“I love being outside on the flight line and getting my hands dirty,” Groleau said. “This is 100 percent the best job I’ve ever had.”



Since stepping into the role of instructor, Groleau has drawn motivation and inspiration from his students. He strives to be the kind of instructor he imagines as ideal, leading by example with a focus on adaptability and excellence. He hopes his students will embrace his patience and passion for continuous improvement.



“I want to give everything I have for my students,” he said. “I hope that I can be the same motivation for them to be great as they are to me.”



Groleau’s influence extends beyond his students - he also inspires his superiors. Gunnery Sgt. George Messina, an instructor with CNATTU New River, highlights Groleau’s intrinsic leadership and unwavering commitment to fostering excellence among his students.



“He’s been very eager to figure out what he needs to do to succeed,” said Messina. “He does everything purposefully, has a great attitude and is interactive with his students. He’s part of the young NCO [noncommissioned officer] corps that we want, that we talk about, and what we all strive to be like. His potential is limitless.”



Recognized as the September 2024 Go-Getter of the Month, Groleau looks forward to his responsibilities and remains motivated. He views each challenge as an opportunity for growth, and his dedication not only propels his success but also serves as a powerful example for his students, peers, and superiors alike.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.25.2024 Date Posted: 09.25.2024 15:05 Story ID: 481765 Location: JACKSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US Hometown: FLAT ROCK, MICHIGAN, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MCAS New River Go-Getter: Sgt. Luc Groleau, by Cpl Yasmine De La Rosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.