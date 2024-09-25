Supply chain streamlines annual close-out: Boosts Air Force readiness and edge

As the Air Force strives to stay ahead in the Great Power Competition and counter rising global military capabilities, every operational detail gains importance.



One critical, yet often overlooked, aspect is the fiscal year close-out process for the logistics enterprise.



“The end-of-year procedure is essential for ensuring mission readiness by accurately accounting

for the past year's financial activities,” said Lt. Col. Garrett Canter, 435th Supply Chain

Operations Squadron commander. “Our efforts support the Air Force's role in maintaining a

competitive advantage across the entire defense landscape.”



The General Support Division and Internal Controls Flight of the 435th SCOS are integral to this

end-of-year process, which impacts 254 logistics supply locations worldwide.



“Their teams work diligently to ensure a seamless transition into the new fiscal year,” Canter

explained. “This involves not only meticulous planning and execution with every step, but also

overseeing the closure of base supply accounts while projecting them for the new year.”



The General Support Division manages a $3.7 billion operating budget designed to meet

consumable part needs for over 230 Air Force and Space Force locations globally. The team also

closely monitors stock fund accounts.



“After supply locations complete their processing, they notify us, and we perform a final review

to address any remaining customer requirements,” Canter said. “Our goal is to ensure the

effective use of remaining Stock Fund Authority at each base.”



Months before the end-of-year event, the Internal Controls Flight initiates contact with each base

to identify key points of contact, host virtual meetings and conduct any required training.



“Preparation is critical and ensures that all supply accounts and representatives are ready for the

process,” he noted. “In the final days leading up to the closeout, we act as a command and

control center, coordinating with base customers, 437th SCOS personnel, and the Air Force Life

Cycle Management Center at Gunter Annex. After the new fiscal year begins, we gather

feedback from each base and the 635th Supply Chain Operations Wing to identify areas for

improvement.”



Thanks to these efforts, end-of-year supply system downtime has decreased by 73% over the past

five years, dropping from 33 to just nine minutes.



“This significant reduction minimizes the impact on the Air Force's mission,” Canter said. “The

collaboration between the General Support Division and Internal Controls Flights demonstrates

our efficiency and dedication to managing resources and ensuring mission readiness.”



A smooth transition from one fiscal year to the next is vital for maintaining mission readiness

and competing effectively in the era of Great Power Competition.



“By reducing downtime and ensuring accurate base supply account closures, the Air Force can

efficiently allocate resources, adapt to changing operational needs, and maintain its technological

edge,” Canter emphasized. “Effective end-of-year processes support ongoing campaigning and

foster enduring advantages across the defense ecosystem. Accurate financial accounting helps us

allocate resources effectively, contributing to the development and deployment of advanced

technologies necessary to stay ahead of Great Power Competition adversaries, particularly in the

Indo-Pacific region.”



Overall, the end-of-year process plays a crucial role in supporting campaigning, building long-

term defense advantages, and enhancing mission readiness.



“Through the combined efforts of the General Support Division and Internal Controls Flight

teams, we can optimize resource use, improve supply chain operations, and sustain our

technological superiority,” Canter concluded.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.25.2024 Date Posted: 09.25.2024 14:58 Story ID: 481761 Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Supply chain streamlines annual close-out: Boosts Air Force readiness and edge, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.