Kirtland Air Force Base hosts its first ARROW exercise

For the first time ever, the Advanced Recapture Recovery Operational Warfighter exercise successfully took place at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Sept. 6-13. During the exercise, personnel from the 377th Security Forces Group and the 898th Munitions Squadron practiced conducting convoy operations overseen by the Air Force Global Strike Command Security Forces division (A3S). The 20th Air Force Security Forces division (A3S) ran the assessment and debrief portion. The event intended to evaluate the feasibility, prospective value, and identify likely challenges for conducting similar events for other units with similar missions. Overall, the event was a significant success, offering a remarkable opportunity for Kirtland Defenders to train in a hard and realistic training environment against professional opposing forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Spencer Kanar)