    Kirtland Air Force Base hosts its first ARROW exercise

    Photo By Senior Airman Spencer Kanar | For the first time ever, the Advanced Recapture Recovery Operational Warfighter...... read more read more

    ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2024

    Story by Senior Airman Spencer Kanar 

    377th Air Base Wing

    For the first time ever, the Advanced Recapture Recovery Operational Warfighter exercise successfully took place at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Sept. 6-13. During the exercise, personnel from the 377th Security Forces Group and the 898th Munitions Squadron practiced conducting convoy operations overseen by the Air Force Global Strike Command Security Forces division (A3S). The 20th Air Force Security Forces division (A3S) ran the assessment and debrief portion.
    The event intended to evaluate the feasibility, prospective value, and identify likely challenges for conducting similar events for other units with similar missions. Overall, the event was a significant success, offering a remarkable opportunity for Kirtland Defenders to train in a hard and realistic training environment against professional opposing forces.

    TAGS

    ARROW
    Kirtland Air Force Base
    377 SFG
    898 MUNS
    A3S

