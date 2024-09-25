Drill Sergeant Hall of Fame inducts 18 new members

FORT JACKSON, S.C. — Eighteen new faces will be enshrined on the walls of the U.S. Army Drill Sergeant Academy at Fort Jackson after being inducted into the Drill Sergeant Hall of Fame in a ceremony September 19, 2024.



"Today we are honoring individuals that not only continue to give back to the Army, but also to the Drill Sergeant Program in its entirety," said retired Command Sgt. Maj. Lamont Christian, a former Drill Sergeant Academy Commandant.



The induction ceremony, which coincided with the 60th anniversary of the establishment of the Army’s Drill Sergeant Program, emphasized the academy's evolution since its founding. Since its establishment during the Vietnam War, the Drill Sergeant has been a pillar of excellence for the Army’s newest Trainees to aspire to become.



“The legacy is the Soldiers who are going to speak on our behalf moving forward,” said Sgt. 1st Class Brandon Hickey, one of those who was inducted into the Hall of Fame during the ceremony. “That’s what drives me to work tirelessly to leave a positive impact on Soldiers who will come after me.”



This induction ceremony was one of the most significant to date, with inductees coming from currently serving Soldiers and civilians, to retirees and Medal of Honor recipients being recognized for their service and support to the Army’s Drill Sergeant program.



Inductees included:



• Stephen Ailes, 8th Secretary of the Army: For his contributions to the establishment of the Drill Sergeant Program.

• Command Sgt. Maj. (Retired) William Hyman: The first enlisted Commandant of the Drill Sergeant School.

• Command Sgt. Maj. (Retired) Willie Hill: The longest serving Drill Sergeant Commandant.

• Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Leonard (KIA): Volunteered to leave the trail during the Vietnam War and received the Medal of Honor for his actions.

• Sgt. 1st Class Alwyn Cashe (KIA): Received the Medal of Honor for his actions during Operation Iraqi Freedom after his nighttime patrol was struck by an improvised explosive device (IED). Cashe persevered through wounds he received from the blast to remove his troops from the vehicle before succumbing to his wounds.

• 1st Sgt. Allen Lynch: Received the Medal of Honor for his selfless service to his fellow soldiers and valorous actions during the Vietnam War.

• Command Sgt. Maj. (Retired) Robert Patterson: Served for a decade as a Drill Sergeant at Fort Bliss, TX, and was awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions during the Vietnam War.

• 1st Sgt. Tobias Meister (KIA): Served as the 2002 U.S. Army Reserve Drill Sergeant of the Year before being killed in action when an IED detonated near his Humvee during a combat patrol operation.

• Command Sgt. Maj. (Retired) Gary Newsome: Served as the 23rd Drill Sergeant Commandant and was responsible for consolidating the previous four Drill Sergeant Schools into a single Academy in 2008.

• Command Sgt. Maj. (Retired) Robert Ritti: Served as the driving force for standardizing the Drill Sergeant program within the U.S. Army Reserve, still assisting by serving in selection panel for the selection of the Deputy Commandant, Army Reserve, for the Drill Sergeant Academy.

• Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Priest: Won the 1999 Drill Sergeant of the Year competition and has continuously returned to and supported the Drill Sergeant Program since his time on the trail ended.

• Sgt. Maj. (Retired) Calvin Smithers: Was the 24th Drill Sergeant of the Year, and his Class A uniform is currently on display in the U.S. Army Drill Sergeant Museum.

• Command Sgt. Maj. (Retired) James Heaton: Was influential in revising the Drill Sergeant Training Program in 1972, which led to the establishment of the Drill Sergeant Newsletter and the assignment of seasoned Drill Sergeants to Reception Battalions.

• Master Sgt. Joseph Daffer (KIA): Served as one of the original 42 selectees for the 1964 pilot program that trained future Drill Sergeants. Killed in action in Vietnam in 1968.

• Capt. (Retired) Ernest Jones Jr.: Before commissioning, Staff Sgt. Jones was one of the original Drill Sergeant Pilot Trainer Course instructors who attended the Marine Corps Drill Instructor Course at Parris Island.

• Command Sgt. Maj. Rickey Jackson: The 33rd Commandant of the Drill Sergeant Academy, was influential in revising the culture and climate within the Drill Sergeant Program to reflect changes within the U.S. Army Initial Military Training environment.

• Sgt. Maj. Melissa Solomon: The first female Drill Sergeant of the Year and sixth deputy commandant of the consolidated U.S. Army and U.S. Army Reserve Drill Sergeant Academies. She was influential in standardizing the Drill Sergeant Program across the Army Reserve Component.

• Sgt. 1st Class Brandon Hickey: Worked closely with the Space Force to establish curriculum and standards for all future Guardsmen training and the Texas State Trooper Training Initiative on best practices for professionalizing their force.



Ritti, one of the newest inductees, said no matter how long you serve, you never forget your Drill Sergeants and the impact they have on you as you enter the Army.



"I retired a long time ago, but one thing that I will never forget is my Drill Sergeant," said Command Sgt. Maj. (Retired) Ritti . "That is the reason why I wanted to be a Drill Sergeant. The impact they had on me is why I continue to give back to the Drill Sergeant Program, to ensure that each new Soldier that joins our Army receives the same quality of Drill Sergeant that I had.”



The U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training and the U.S. Army Drill Sergeant Academy at Fort Jackson salutes all the 2024 inductees into the Drill Sergeant Hall of Fame.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.19.2024 Date Posted: 09.25.2024 14:58 Story ID: 481756 Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Drill Sergeant Hall of Fame inducts 18 new members, by Hunter Rhoades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.