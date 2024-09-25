Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff offers insights on leadership

Carlisle Barracks - On Sep. 20, 2024, Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr., Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, visited the U.S. Army War College to share his perspective on leadership with a new generation of senior military leaders.

"Lead Yourself First"

At the heart of Gen. Brown's message was the importance of self-leadership. He emphasized that before leading others, one must first master the ability to lead oneself. According to Gen. Brown, you are in leadership because of who you are, so it is not the time to change once you are in a leadership position. Stay true to yourself.

"Find Your Superpower"

Another key takeaway was his idea of discovering one's unique strengths while acknowledging one's weaknesses. He encouraged officers to recognize what sets them apart and leverage these abilities. He also suggested finding other individuals who excel at one's weaknesses and making them part of your team.

"Know what Matters"

Brown also spoke about credibility and the weight of a leader's words. Building credibility by how well you do things, so when there is an "oops" moment, it seems strange, not the usual. He stressed how the way leaders communicate can significantly influence others. "Your words matter," he said,

"Building Relationships"

Relationship-building was another critical theme of his talk. He highlighted that leadership is about making decisions and understanding and supporting the people you lead. "Invest in relationships—and build them before they are needed," he explained. Don't burn bridges. You may have someone that you don't get along with, but you never know when you will need their bridge.

"Get Yourself a Theme Song"

In a more lighthearted moment, Brown advised the audience to get themselves a theme song. While the suggestion may have seemed unconventional, he used it as a metaphor for finding something that motivates and energizes or is so laid-back that it slows things down or is over the top when you are not getting their attention.

"Find a Trusted Agent"

Finally, Gen. Brown stressed the importance of finding a "trusted agent" who can offer honest feedback and advice without fear of reprisal. In leadership roles, having someone to provide unfiltered insights is invaluable. Whether a mentor, a peer, or a subordinate, a trusted agent can help leaders stay grounded and make more informed decisions.

Brown has been the 21st Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff since October 1, 2023. Before his appointment, he served as the 22nd chief of staff of the Air Force from 2020 to 2023. Brown entered the Air Force in 1984 as a fighter pilot and has logged over 3,000 flight hours, including 130 hours in combat.

