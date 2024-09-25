DLA employees connect with Army Aviation mission during familiarization tour

Courtesy Photo | DLA Aviation employees gather for a group photo Aug. 27 during their tour of the Army...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | DLA Aviation employees gather for a group photo Aug. 27 during their tour of the Army Aviation Support Facility in Sandston, Virginia. The tour, organized by the Business Process Directorate Culture Team, aimed to strengthen employees’ connection to the warfighter mission. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

RICHMOND, Va. – On Aug. 27, 21 Defense Logistics Agency Aviation employees got a firsthand look at the military operations they help sustain during a visit to the Virginia National Guard’s Army Aviation Support Facility, or AASF, in Sandston. The Procurement Process Support Directorate Culture Team designed the field trip to help underscore for them DLA Aviation’s critical role in ensuring mission success.



The culture team, made up of multiple analysts from across the directorate, strives to foster a positive work environment by organizing team-building events and field trips, such as the visit to the AASF.



The AASF provides full-time support to aviation units for flight operations, safety, maintenance and training. With about 120 full-time employees, the facility maintains a variety of aircraft types, including the UH-60 Black Hawk and UH-72 Lakota helicopters – a large, utilitarian part of the Army aviation operations backbone.



“We chose AASF so that the directorate can directly see exactly what our organization does and supports,” said Programs Division Branch Chief Christy Oakley. “Building that connection with the work we do helps with the actual work itself.”



The visit provided a deeper understanding of how DLA Aviation’s procurement and logistics support affect flight operations. Army Chief Warrant Officer Eric Dees led the team through various sections of the facility, including the flight line, aviation life support equipment, and an in-depth look at a Sikorsky UH-60L Black Hawk. Employees met with a pilot and crew chief, who helped to offer a clearer picture of the challenges they face in the field.

“Visits and events that strengthen our connection to the mission are crucial,” said Jennifer Deskins, a senior procurement analyst. “It boosts our understanding of what we do in the acquisition cycle and how important it is to mission fulfillment.”



The tour also allowed the team to experience the operational environment and appreciate the real-world pressures military personnel face. Army Col. Matthew Lewis, the AASF commander, foot-stomped the importance of logistics, citing the well-known saying often attributed to Army Gen. Omar Bradley: “Amateurs talk strategy; professionals talk logistics.”



Oakley said these types of field trips are integral to employee development, especially for newer members of the workforce.



“Once you can see, touch and have firsthand experience with the work you do every day, you become more connected to your job,” Oakley said. “You take more pride in the work when you directly see how it affects service members in the field.”



The tour provided educational opportunities while fostering morale and teamwork within the directorate.



“Since the pandemic, everything has been so isolated,” Oakley said. “By doing these types of outings, it has helped build camaraderie among our team members and has given us a better understanding of how we support the warfighter.”



The directorate plans to continue organizing similar events to help strengthen the connection between DLA employees and supported missions.