    Airmen of Altus: Senior Airman Devon Jacobson

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2024

    Story by Airman 1st Class Karalyn Degraffenreed 

    97th Air Mobility Wing

    Get to know Airman of the Month Senior Airman Devon Jacobson, 97th Security Forces Squadron patrolman. Jacobson was nominated for the award because of his vigilance and effort during an incident where he administered care to a distraught individual. He also ensures the safety of Airmen and their families around base.

    Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
