Airmen of Altus: Senior Airman Devon Jacobson

Get to know Airman of the Month Senior Airman Devon Jacobson, 97th Security Forces Squadron patrolman. Jacobson was nominated for the award because of his vigilance and effort during an incident where he administered care to a distraught individual. He also ensures the safety of Airmen and their families around base.

