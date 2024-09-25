Aviation goes nuclear in support of warfighter readiness

Photo By Nicholas Pilch | Attendees of the first Nuclear Enterprise Orientation Course hosted by Defense...... read more read more Photo By Nicholas Pilch | Attendees of the first Nuclear Enterprise Orientation Course hosted by Defense Logistics Agency Aviation gather for a group photo on Aug. 28, 2024, at the Aviation Logistics Operations Center in Richmond, Virginia. The course provided a comprehensive overview of the Air Force Nuclear Enterprise, enhancing participants’ understanding of nuclear operations in support of the warfighter. (Photo by Nicholas Pilch) see less | View Image Page

RICHMOND, Va. –

For the first time, Defense Logistics Agency Aviation hosted the agency’s Nuclear Enterprise Orientation Course (NEOC) at Defense Supply Center Richmond Aug. 27-28, 2024. The course marked a significant new step in DLA Aviation’s mission to support the warfighter by providing personnel with essential knowledge about nuclear operations.



The NEOC, typically held at DLA Headquarters on Fort Belvoir, was relocated to Richmond this year to better accommodate Aviation personnel with important roles in nuclear mission support. Melissa Miles, division chief of the Nuclear Enterprise Support Office in DLA Aviation Customer Operations, recognized the need to bring the course closer to home and worked through official channels to make it happen.



Ronald Boyd, operations officer of DLA Aviation’s Nuclear Enterprise Support Office, said the request was approved at the headquarters level, adding that it made sense “since her office has a preponderance of potential NEOC attendees.”



The secret-level course, delivered by instructors from the Air Force Institute of Technology’s Department of Nuclear Studies at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, covered topics such as nuclear weapons management, stockpile guidance, nuclear surety, and Air Force nuclear operations to help attendees better understand the nuclear enterprise.



Participants included members from NESO, DLA Troop Support, DLA Office of the Inspector General, and Headquarters Air Force HAF/A10 (Strategic Deterrence and Nuclear Integrations of the U.S. Air Force)



“It is our belief that in order to right the nuclear enterprise ship, getting back to basics is important and necessary. This course was designed to give folks who support the nuclear enterprise fundamental knowledge for operating within the enterprise,” Boyd said.



Boyd said the course aimed to establish a standard frame of reference for nuclear practitioners.



Although there are currently no plans to make the course a regular offering at DSCR, the opportunity provided more than half of DLA Aviation’s nuclear team insights that increased their connection to – and understanding of – the warfighters they support. Out of the team’s 19 personnel, 11 were able to attend the NEOC for the first time.



“It made sense in [travel] dollars to bring this course to DLA Aviation,” Boyd said. “Additionally, it provided a profound respect for nuclear weapons and the services responsible for managing them. Aviation’s nuclear team is ‘all in’ on supporting the warfighter’s nuclear mission.”