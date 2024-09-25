Resilience in keeping the mission alive

In the sweltering heat of the Florida sun, a tall six-foot-two-inch Airman walks down the flightline at Tyndall Air Force Base. With silver-framed glasses and a green reflective belt adorned with a cobra snake proudly displaying his squadron’s initials, MXS, he runs his hand down the side of an F-35A Lightning II. The same jet he once idolized as an untouchable symbol of military power has now become the machine he works on. It’s a routine act, but for him, it’s filled with a deep sense of pride and awe.



The journey to this moment for Airman 1st Class Philip James, 325th Maintenance Squadron low observable apprentice, would be marked by personal struggle and perseverance, overcoming obstacles that shaped him into the dedicated and determined individual who takes immense pride in ensuring these jets remain mission ready.



James’ adaptability was tested when a broken wrist temporarily pulled him away from his hands-on work with the F-35s, shortly after arriving to the installation. He was transferred to the unit’s support section while he recovered from his injury.

“Breaking my wrist was tough, especially because I love working on jets. For months, I couldn’t even get near them and that was hard to accept,” said James. “I’ve always loved working on them and suddenly I was stuck on the sidelines. It felt like I was cut off from the very thing that motivated me to join the Air Force in the first place.”



Tech. Sgt. Ryan McGarrigle, 325th MXS low observable support section noncommissioned officer in charge, saw many Airmen, like James, frustrated when pulled from their direct line of work on the F-35s to being reassigned to the support side of the mission. James initially saw his time in support as less important, but McGarrigle explained to him the importance of his job in support and how it was vital in sustaining readiness.



“A lot of guys in low observable on the production side of the job haven’t been to support so when they get back there, they’re a little overwhelmed with how much actually goes into it,” stated McGarrigle. “I think he kind of saw that and got a little down because he wasn’t working on the jet. I broke it down for him, and I was like, ‘Look, this is just as important as the jet, because they can’t work the jet if you’re not doing what you are doing back here.’ It’s just as crucial to the mission.”



After speaking to his sergeant, James shifted his mindset from frustration to purpose, realizing that every role— whether in support or on the flightline— was essential. He also focused on the words his grandfather used to say to him as a kid, “Somedays you just have to ‘get up and go get ‘em,” which James would often recall when facing challenges. This newfound perspective fueled his commitment to give his best no matter the task.



“I knew I had to keep going, even if it meant taking on different responsibilities,” stated James. “It taught me that setbacks happen, but it’s how you push through that really matters. I may not have been working directly on the jet during that time, but being in support made me realize how every role is critical. Without proper tools and systems in place, none of the work on those aircraft could get done. It taught me that no matter where you are in the mission, you’re making a difference.”



McGarrigle explained that James is highly passionate about his job and has a deep understanding of aircraft and military history, which sets him apart from his peers. His expertise in areas that many don’t fully grasp gives him a unique edge among his peers. Along with his extensive knowledge, James has a strong grasp of certain military equipment, further highlighting his dedication and skills.



James’ willingness to excel in his support role with maintaining tools and systems, demonstrated his flexibility and readiness to contribute wherever needed, embodying the versatility required of a multi-capable Airmen.



“Working in support has greatly benefitted me by giving me a deeper understanding of how tools are supposed to be when issued, including their quality and condition,” expressed James. “It has also allowed me to assist my fellow Airmen more effectively. For instance, if someone new joins the support section, I can guide them on the location, usage and condition of the tools we use daily. This experience has improved my role as a maintainer by providing insights that I wouldn’t have gained if I had stayed on the production crew. It has given me a greater appreciation for the importance of having tools in good working order.”

