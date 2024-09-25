Dragonslayer Battalion Tests New Way to Deploy LPWS

FORT SILL, Okla. – 5th Battalion, 5th Air Defense Artillery Regiment (5-5 ADA) conducted air load training with a Land-based Phalanx Weapon System (LPWS) on September 18 at Altus Air Force Base that tested a new method of moving and deploying the weapon system.



5-5 ADA, the Dragonslayer Battalion, worked closely with the 97th Logistic Readiness Squadron and 58th Airlift Squadron to load an LPWS onto a C-17. An M916 tractor truck usually tows the trailer mounted weapon system onto the aircraft as it is currently the only authorized towing vehicle for the system. However, with the Army soon phasing the M916 out of service, the unit tested the M983A4 Light Equipment Transport’s (LET) ability to tow and load the LPWS onto the aircraft instead. The operation went smoothly and served as a valuable training opportunity. The data from this exercise will be immensely helpful in updating transportation certifications and streamlining future deployments of the system.



The LPWS is a component of the highly effective Counter Rocket, Artillery and Mortar (C-RAM) system. Based off a U.S. Navy platform, the LPWS utilizes a 20 mm Vulcan cannon to engage incoming projectiles when combined with a complex network of radars and sensors. The LPWS and C-RAM systems have played a critical role in protecting U.S. and coalition forces since 2005. Most recently, they have been responsible for successfully defending troops in Iraq and Syria from over 100 attacks.



The Dragonslayer Battalion is at the forefront of expertise on the C-RAM system. It is the primary unit responsible for training National Guard battalions as they deploy to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility to man C-RAM systems protecting critical infrastructure and personnel. The battalion has also played an influential role in C-RAM’s utilization at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin in preparation for large-scale combat operations. With the battlefield becoming increasingly dynamic, the battalion heavily invests in updating the tactics, techniques and procedures associated with C-RAM.



“This exercise demonstrated our ability to rapidly deploy anywhere in the world and accomplish our mission using different systems,” said Capt. Michael Willis, an operations officer in 5-5 ADA. “We are extremely proud to have demonstrated our interoperability with the Air Force and thankful for their support to our training.”



Exercising interoperability is extremely important for the Dragonslayer Battalion. In working closely with the U.S. Air Force, the unit can ensure highly valued assets like the C-RAM system can quickly move out in response to combatant command needs around the world.



“Without the Army, we can’t validate this,” explained Tech. Sgt. Jose Deleon, 58th Air Lift Squadron Flight Chief, speaking on the importance of testing new equipment protocols.



Tech. Sgt. Deleon and his airmen worked with the soldiers of the Dragonslayer Battalion to ensure they knew the proper loading procedures and load securing techniques for the LPWS on a C-17. “The goal of today was to be able to take the soldiers and bring them in and get some useful form of training.”



Both the airmen and soldiers found this training useful in making sure they are ready to tackle any situation that arises in the future.



5-5 ADA is a subordinate battalion of 31st Air Defense Artillery Brigade and concentrates on short range air defense capabilities. Composed of two Avenger batteries, a C-RAM battery and a maintenance company, the unit has played and will continue to play an outsized role in protecting U.S. troops and coalition forces globally.

