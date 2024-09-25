NETCOM Supports Landmark Critical Design Review for Global Secure Network

Photo By Gabriel Archer | The United States Army Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM) and the Project...... read more read more Photo By Gabriel Archer | The United States Army Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM) and the Project Manager for Integrated Enterprise Network (PM IEN). has successfully supported the completion of the Critical Design Review (CDR) for the Global Secure Network (GSN). see less | View Image Page

FORT BELVOIR, VA– The United States Army Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM) has successfully supported the completion of the Critical Design Review (CDR) for the Global Secure Network (GSN), a foundational element of the Army's next Secure Internet Protocol Router (SIPR) network. The CDR, which took place over three days, marked a significant milestone in the project, allowing the lead contractor to present their 100% design plan to NETCOM and the Project Manager for Integrated Enterprise Network (PM IEN).

The GSN represents a vital investment in the Army's future communication capabilities, with the CDR serving as the final step in the design phase before advancing to procurement, engineering, and implementation. This achievement follows nearly a year of diligent work, including overcoming challenges such as a contract protest, showcasing the resilience and commitment of NETCOM and PM IEN.



"Successful collaboration between NETCOM and PM IEN has been essential in guiding the design process of GSN,” said COL Jefferey Couillard, NETCOM Senior Guard Advisor. "NETCOM and PM IEN formed a solid partnership early on in the program, which has been essential in supporting PM IEN's efforts through the design phase."

The GSN will incorporate four key capabilities, ensuring robust and secure communications for Army operations:



1. Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC): Provides a framework for secure communication using commercially available technology.

2. SIPR – Consolidated Security Suite (S-CSS): Serves as a replacement for legacy SIPR Top Level Architecture (TLA) stacks, enhancing security and streamlining operations.

3. Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI): Facilitates remote access and enhances operational flexibility.

4. Multiple Independent Layers of Security (MILS): Ensures a comprehensive security approach for classified communications.

The implementation of CSfC will occur first, closely followed by the deployment of S-CSS, symbolizing a decisive shift towards modernized communication solutions within the Army.



"This is an exciting step forward as we transition to a more secure, efficient framework for the Army’s classified communications," said Mr. Robert A. Holloway, Jr., GSN Project Officer, PM IEN. "We look forward to continuing our work with NETCOM and our contractors to make GSN a reality."

The GSN will fundamentally enhance the Army's communication capabilities while ensuring the highest standards of security, thereby enabling the effective execution of operations across the globe.



