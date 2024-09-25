DLA employees earn inaugural DAU writing awards

Courtesy Photo | DLA winners Lauren Austin (left), a branch chief in DLA Troop Support’s Subsistence...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | DLA winners Lauren Austin (left), a branch chief in DLA Troop Support’s Subsistence Customer Operations Directorate in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Tracy Ruland (right), a procurement analyst within DLA Aviation’s Procurement Process Support Directorate in Richmond, Virginia, speak after accepting their awards during the June 12 inaugural 2024 Defense Acquisition Workforce Writing Awards ceremony held in the Howell Auditorium at Defense Acquisition University campus on Fort Belvoir, Virginia. Austin won for her essay, Holiday Subsistence Support Under Austere Conditions, and Ruland won for her essay, Rising from the Ashes: How to Quarterback an "Impossible" Acquisition Across the Goal Line. (Photos by Nicole Brate) see less | View Image Page

RICHMOND, Va. – Two Defense Logistics Agency employees earned recognition during the June 12 inaugural 2024 Defense Acquisition Workforce Writing Awards ceremony in the Howell Auditorium at Defense Acquisition University campus on Fort Belvoir, Virginia.



The recipients were Tracy Ruland, a procurement analyst within DLA Aviation’s Procurement Process Support Directorate in Richmond, Virginia, and Lauren Austin, a branch chief in DLA Troop Support’s Subsistence Customer Operations Directorate in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.



The Defense Acquisition Workforce Writing Awards were established by Congress in 2023 to encourage curiosity and persistence in overcoming obstacles and promote innovation in acquisition. Aside from this new competition, DAU has several award opportunities for individual or team achievements submitted by leadership and an opportunity for organizations to compete.



“Establishment of the award signals a renewed focus on innovation and problem-solving,” said Catherine Contreras, DLA Aviation’s Acquisition Executive. “It’s a perfect opportunity to share new approaches and ideas across the Department.”



The 2024 competition was open to civilians and military members in defense acquisition-coded positions, and essay authors chose from two categories: Innovation in Implementing Acquisition Flexibilities and Innovation in Overcoming Obstacles. Up to five awardees could be selected for each category, and Ruland and Austin received $5,000 each for their entries in the Innovation in Overcoming Obstacles category.



Ruland related her essay, Rising from the Ashes: How to Quarterback an "Impossible" Acquisition Across the Goal Line, to the variety of obstacles she faced while developing a long-term contract in support of the Air Force B-52 Stratofortress’ bomber engines.

“We had to develop a strategic solution that required complex problem-solving to rise above a myriad of sustainment challenges for the aging TF33 engine,” she said. “The DAU contest presented a unique opportunity to tell the story in a creative way.”



Ruland, who felt inspired by the topic, had the encouragement and support of her then-supervisor, Richard Alexander, in DLA Aviation’s Strategic Acquisitions Programs Directorate, who championed her along the way.



“Innovation is not always associated with brand new technologies,” said Ruland. “In the case of this contract, innovation was implemented to take a new approach in the sustainment of a decades-old engine program.”



Austin found her inspiration for Holiday Subsistence Support Under Austere Conditions from DLA Troop Support’s feeding mission during the 2023 holiday season in support of Air Force customers in Niger, Africa.



“I chose this topic because it demonstrated innovative and creative methods of supply support to our customers under unprecedented, austere conditions,” said Austin. “Putting support in place under these unique circumstances was a massive undertaking, and our success was due to the coordination and communication between all team members involved.”



Austin’s passion for reading and writing had her on a path to becoming an English teacher before her career pivoted to DLA. She earned her undergraduate and master’s degrees in education, with her master’s focus on children’s literature. Seeing the chance to write creatively, Austin said, “I was happy to share our success through this writing opportunity.”



Contreras confirms, “DLA is a center of excellence for innovative approaches to sustainment. These awards highlight the creative thinking and resilience that acquisition professionals use every day. There are a number of awards available across DLA and DoD that present an opportunity to highlight the great work that we do here!”



For those interested in writing about acquisition, the U.S. Army’s 11th Annual Competition 2024 Major General Harold J. “Harry” Greene Awards for Acquisition Writing is now open to all Department of Defense acquisition professionals until Sept. 30, 2024, for submissions pertaining to U.S. Army acquisition.



Details about the 2025 Defense Acquisition Workforce Writing Awards will be announced later this year.