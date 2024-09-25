Housing Town Hall brings leaders, residents together

By Jefferson Wolfe

Fort Gregg-Adams Public Affairs Officer



FORT GREGG-ADAMS Va. — On-post residents, senior leaders from the garrison and corporate executives from Hunt Military Communities covered a wide range of topics during a Tuesday evening housing town hall.



The event provided a chance to ensure the community has dialogue with garrison and Hunt officials, said Col. Richard Bendelewski, garrison commander.



“We have the right folks to get after their problems right here today,” he said.



The evening started with a presentation from Daisy Ling, community director, who outlined what is happening in housing now, and discussed some future projects and plans.



For 2024, she cited four categories of initiatives, including resident experience, curb appeal, process improvement and maintenance.



Under resident experience, she noted that Hunt officials were trying to schedule more fun events for residents.



“And a big update, pickleball court and dog park coming soon,” she said. Both will be added to Valor Circle.



This also includes adding a new project coordinator, meetings with the Community Advisory Board and repairs to basketball courts.



The category of curb appeal included a new landscaper, Brightview, to replace a contract that was terminated last summer. Ling thanked the residents for their patience and apologized for the un-mowed grass they experienced over the summer between contractors.



Brightview has ben providing regular updates as they move through the neighborhoods, she said.



“I hope that they are doing a great job for you,” Ling said. “We have been doing many, many inspections, getting updates from them, also a schedule that we will send out to you so that you will know when they are going to be in your area.”



Also, flower beds will be mulched soon, and trees and shrubs are being trimmed now, she added.



For process improvement, Ling told the residents about Project Lightyear, which will make sure technicians who respond to maintenance calls are fully stocked.



“They are going to have everything on their trucks the first time coming to your house,” she said. “So, Hunt is doing a lot to improve our process.”



To be more responsive the Hunt team has added a new phone system, Cloud Voice, so there will be far fewer missed calls for service, Ling said.



“Every once in a while we will miss a call, but it will allow the caller to leave a message, and we’ll get back to you within 24 hours,” she said. "Two hours is my goal that we will call you back to see what your need is. But the goal is, we never miss a call.”



For maintenance, Ling noted that Hunt workers will change air filters in homes quarterly, but arrangements have been made to do it more often, if a resident requests it.



She also noted the Self-Help center has hours from 8 a.m.to 5 p.m. residents can sign out tools and equipment for lawn care and other do-it-yourself tasks around the house.



Ling discussed renovations soon to take place in Madison Park homes.

“So, we’re going to be doing a lot of renovation in Madison on 224 homes,” she said. Hunt officials have held two meetings with residents and continue to communicate with them.



“We’ve gotten some good feedback,” she added.



Ling and several other officials from Hunt emphasized that if residents need repairs to appliances or items they are using daily, the team will not wait until renovations start to address them.



“I have made it clear in the meetings I held … if something is broken, we are not waiting for the renovations,” Ling said. “How would you continue to cook if your stove is not working?”



While taking questions from the audience, speeding on the streets of the housing areas was mentioned by several residents. One resident noted he observed a vehicle traveling 50 mph in a 15 mph zone.



Lt. Col. Ronald Holman, director of the Directorate of Emergency Services, said he would take that back to the DES team and develop some targeted enforcement or add some extra visual warnings to reduce speeding.



‘We have that for action,” Holman said. “We owe that back to the community.”



Other topics of question included spraying to reduce insects, upgrading and maintaining playgrounds, adding fencing and screen doors to homes, adding lighting at the bus stops and doing something to reduce children and pets roaming in the neighborhoods.



Residents also remained after the event concluded for further discussion with the Hunt and garrison teams.



To ensure a consistent communication flow, residents should always check their emails from Hunt and read them carefully, Ling said. Hunt sends a monthly email, but also provides other updates, and email is the best way for residents to stay informed about what is happening.



Resident communication includes:

• Community Director provides a monthly update

• A Monthly Community Newsletter and Event Calendar are posted on the website: www.greggadamsfamilyhousing.com and sent out by email

• Monthly recap and Schedule of Brightview Landscaping services

• Event communication reminders are posted on Facebook

• A newly hired Project Coordinator, who stays in communication with residents who have large projects in their homes

• Additional methods of communication include Rent Café, Facebook, Hunt and housing websites and text messages



Upcoming events for residents include:

• A meet and greet with Command Sgt. Maj. Nikea Harris, garrison senior enlisted leader, 10 a.m., Oct 4 in Adams Chase.

• A pumpkin patch for residents of Monroe Manor, Washington Grove, Jefferson Terrace, Harrison Villa Oct 9, 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

• A pumpkin patch for residents of Adams Chase, Madison Park, Valor Circle Oct. 16, 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

• A Family Feast appreciation dinner for residents of Washington Grove, Monroe Manor Nov. 6, 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

• A Family Feast appreciation dinner for residents of Jefferson Terrace, Harrison Villa Nov. 15, 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

• A Family Feast appreciation dinner for residents of Valor Circle, Adams Chase, Madison Park Nov. 20, 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

