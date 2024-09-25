New commander takes charge of DLA Aviation, Defense Supply Center Richmond

Photo By Nicholas Pilch | Air Force Brig. Gen. Chad R. Ellsworth, center, incoming Defense Logistics Agency...... read more read more Photo By Nicholas Pilch | Air Force Brig. Gen. Chad R. Ellsworth, center, incoming Defense Logistics Agency Aviation commander, accepts the guidon from Army Lt. Gen. Mark T. Simerly, left, DLA director, during a change of command ceremony July 2 on Defense Supply Center Richmond. Air Force Brig. Gen. Sean K. Tyler, right, relinquished command and retired during the event. (Photo by Nicholas Pilch) see less | View Image Page

RICHMOND, Va. –

In a whirlwind of events on the morning of July 2, the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation team celebrated a promotion, a change of command and a retirement on Defense Supply Center Richmond.



DLA Director Army Lt. Gen. Mark T. Simerly presided over a ceremony that saw Air Force Brig. Gen. Chad R. Ellsworth assume command from Air Force Brig. Gen. Sean K. Tyler, who retired shortly after handing over the reins. Earlier that morning, Air Force Lt. Gen. Linda S. Hurry, Air Force Materiel Command deputy commander, promoted Ellsworth during a small ceremony in the DLA Aviation headquarters building.



After recognizing the family members and other distinguished guests during the change of command, Simerly praised the DLA Aviation team, touting their nearly 90 percent parts availability and 20 percent decrease in aged back orders over the last two years.



“Such progress only happens when an exceptional leader meets a team of hardworking, innovative thinkers,” he said. “Tyler and the Aviation team embarked on a number of programs and initiatives that illustrate all of those attributes.”



Simerly offered several examples of Tyler’s success, including the Naval Industrial Alignment Campaign that aims to improve DLA’s support to the Navy’s Fleet readiness centers, and the Retail Focused Acquisition Support Team that provides contracting solutions to address future requirements and existing back orders at military bases where DLA Aviation is collocated.



“Those are just a few highlights of the Aviation team’s accomplishments,” he said. “Sean, your leadership of DLA Aviation over these past two years has been extraordinary. On behalf of DLA, I want to thank you for a job well done.”



Recognizing Tyler’s impending retirement ceremony, Simerly thanked him for his years of service.



“I would be remiss if I didn’t thank Sean not only for his four years with DLA but also for his remarkable 30 years of service,” Simerly said. “I want to express my gratitude to you, Sean, for leaving DLA Aviation in such great shape, postured to meet whatever challenges the future may bring. “



Tyler thanked Simerly for his leadership and support during his tenure as DLA director, while recognizing members of the DLA Aviation team.



“It’s truly been an honor to serve as the commander of Defense Supply Center Richmond and DLA Aviation,” he said. “To General Simerly … it’s been a pleasure to serve under such a tremendous leader. I appreciate your thoughtful and deliberate leadership style and your commitment to our people, as they are warfighters providing logistics combat support.



“I’m so thankful for the last two years and the opportunity to lead DLA Aviation,” Tyler continued. “What an amazing job. What an amazing place. To the DLA Aviation team watching in the room or on livestream and serving out on the front lines with our mission partners, thank you for your service. Thank you for what you do for our nation each day.”



After reminiscing about the time they served together at the Pentagon, Tyler thanked Ellsworth for his friendship and wished him well as the new leader of DLA Aviation.



“It’s so great to know that such an outstanding leader, expert logistics officer, and an even better person is following you into a position you truly care about,” he said.



As one great leader passes the guidon, the team welcomes another, Simerly told the attendees about their new commander.



“To the Aviation team, I know how extraordinarily capable and motivated you are, especially under great leadership, and now the Air Force has again sent you another one of their very best,” he said. “Brig. Gen. Ellsworth’s many years of logistics and command experience will undoubtedly make him a valuable asset to the DLA Aviation team and customer support.”



After officially assuming command, Ellsworth thanked Simerly for officiating and for his leadership and guidance, then recognized his family and friends in attendance before turning to his new team at Aviation and DSCR.



“Your hard work, resilience and unwavering dedication are part of the driving force behind DLA Aviation’s success,” he said. “Together, we will continue to provide critical logistics combat support to our fellow warfighters, ensuring they have the tools and resources they need to accomplish their missions.



“As we transition leadership here today, let us remember that our core mission remains unchanged: we are the warfighter supporting the warfighter, enabling joint force readiness and delivering excellence,” Ellsworth continued. “I am committed to building upon the strong foundation laid by those who come before. We will face challenges head-on together, innovate and adapt to meet the evolving needs of our nation.”



Ellsworth also expressed gratitude to Tyler for his efforts in leading DLA Aviation.



“Your leadership, dedication and unwavering commitment to the DLA mission, to the Air Force and our nation has been instrumental in shaping not only DLA Aviation, but also future generations of warfighters,” he said. “Under your leadership, you have achieved remarkable results that General Simerly mentioned, strengthened partnerships, and ensured the readiness of our warfighters. Your legacy will continue to inspire us as we move forward.”



After the change of command portion of the ceremony, Charlie Lilli, deputy commander of DLA Aviation, took the stage to preside over the retirement of his former commander, sharing details about Tyler’s impact over the years.



“Sean’s leadership philosophy is rooted in integrity, service and excellence and has always been about putting people first,” he said. “I’ve learned he has a leadership superpower: it’s the ability to listen. When you talk to him, you feel like what you have to say is the most important thing he has ever heard on the topic, and when he responds, he is thoughtful, insightful, encouraging and inspiring. He seems genuinely grateful for having the interaction. It’s an ability that is rare and says so much about the leader he is: gracious and truly focused on the contributions of every person he interacts with.”



Lilli recognized Tyler’s lifetime of service, being born into an Air Force family and having 30 years of service in uniform before wishing him well in his future endeavors.



“Sean, as you move on to the next chapter of life, there is no doubt you will continue to be wildly successful and limited only by your imagination and desire,” he said. “Your career is a testament to the power of hard work, commitment to others and selfless service. The strength of your character and the wonderful person that you are will continue to inspire those around you to great accomplishments, regardless of where you decide to touch down.



“On behalf of your DLA Aviation teammates, I’d like to thank you for extraordinary leadership over the last two years,” Lilli continued. “We are all better for it, and your legacy will continue to inspire us all.”



After 30 years of dedicated service to the nation, Tyler called attention to a “Mission First, People Always” motto and the foundational principles of “Trust your leadership, respect your peers and mentor your subordinates,” guiding his leadership style.



“Those models have guided every level of command and job I’ve done over the last 30-plus years,” he said. “They represented what was strong in my mind, even as I think about what’s next in life.”



Tyler recognized his family and friends for making the journey to celebrate with him and said he plans to retire in Virginia.