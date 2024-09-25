West Point Elementary School Honored as National Blue Ribbon School for 2024

Courtesy Photo | West Point Elementary School at the U.S. Military Academy has been named a 2024...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | West Point Elementary School at the U.S. Military Academy has been named a 2024 National Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education. Recognized for exemplary academic performance, the school was one of three Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) schools selected this year. DoDEA operates as a field activity of the Office of the Secretary of Defense. It is responsible for planning, directing, coordinating, and managing pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade educational programs for the Department of Defense. DoDEA operates 160 accredited schools in 8 districts in 11 foreign countries, seven states, Guam, and Puerto Rico. DoDEA Americas operates 50 accredited schools across two districts, located on 16 military installations, including Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Coast Guard bases in seven states, Puerto Rico, and Cuba. Committed to excellence in education, DoDEA fosters well-rounded, lifelong learners, equipping them to succeed in a dynamic world. see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Department of Education has recognized West Point Elementary School, a Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) school at the United States Military Academy at West Point, as one of the prestigious National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2024. This honor is awarded to schools that demonstrate exceptional academic performance or significant progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.



West Point Elementary, selected as an Exemplary High Performing School, is among three DoDEA schools that received Blue-Ribbons, alongside Alconbury Elementary School in the United Kingdom and Robinson Barracks Elementary School in Germany. The Blue-Ribbon award affirms the dedication to providing a safe and engaging environment for students to thrive.



"The recognition of West Point Elementary School as a National Blue Ribbon School is a testament to the unwavering dedication, resilience, and excellence of our students, educators, and families," said Ryan Smith, DoDEA Americas Mid-Atlantic Superintendent. "At DoDEA, we are passionately committed to creating nurturing environments where every student can thrive and reach their highest potential. This prestigious award celebrates our mission and the incredible efforts of everyone at West Point Elementary. We couldn't be prouder of this remarkable achievement and the community that made it possible."



The National Blue-Ribbon Schools Program is one of the longest-running recognition programs by the U.S. Department of Education, celebrating schools that set high academic standards. This year, 356 schools nationwide were recognized for their achievements, serving as inspirations for schools across the country. Schools are designated in one of two categories: Exemplary High Performing Schools, which rank among their state's highest performers, and Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing Schools, recognized for closing achievement gaps among student groups.



This recognition underscores the quality of education provided at West Point Elementary. The Blue-Ribbon status symbolizes a commitment to academic excellence and highlights the collaborative efforts of teachers, families, and the community to create a nurturing learning environment. It assures parents that their children are receiving a high-caliber education that equips them with the skills needed to succeed in a diverse and dynamic world.



DoDEA operates as a field activity of the Office of the Secretary of Defense. It is responsible for planning, directing, coordinating, and managing pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade educational programs for the Department of Defense. DoDEA operates 160 accredited schools in 8 districts in 11 foreign countries, seven states, Guam, and Puerto Rico. DoDEA Americas operates 50 accredited schools across two districts, located on 16 military installations, including Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Coast Guard bases in seven states, Puerto Rico, and Cuba. Committed to excellence in education, DoDEA fosters well-rounded, lifelong learners, equipping them to succeed in a dynamic world.