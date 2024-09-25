SUPPO in the Spotlight: CDR Melissa Flynn

Maryland native CDR Melissa Flynn's journey into the Navy Supply Corps was sparked by a pivotal moment in her early career. "I started my career as a teacher," she recalls. "My first year of teaching was September of 2001. The second week of school, 9/11 happened, and from that moment on, patriotism and a desire to serve my country became my new calling in life." After exploring various career paths within government service, a suggestion that “it’s not too late to join the Navy” changed the course of her life forever.



CDR Flynn's attraction to the Supply Corps was grounded in her meticulous financial management skills. "I am one who knows where every penny I have is, so Supply seemed right up my alley," she explains. Nearly two decades into her naval career, she affirms, "I have never regretted changing careers and signing up to serve in the U.S. Navy."



Navigating deployments has been a significant challenge for CDR Flynn, a self-described planner. "The uncertainty of our schedule turns into a juggling act," she admits. "I am constantly planning for three different COAs (Courses of Action), knowing that a fourth COA is what we will end up with!" Overcoming these challenges hinges on teamwork. "Being a Supply Officer is not a one-man show," she emphasizes. "I am proud to lead a Supply Corps team that works together and recognizes each other’s strengths."



CDR Flynn fosters a sense of camaraderie within her department, referring to them as a Team or Family. She has instituted "Supply Family Dinners" aboard her current ship, the USS Boxer (LHD-4), a weekly tradition that combines camaraderie with professional development. "It's the only time in the week we all sit together in the Wardroom, enjoying each other’s company and getting to know each other on a personal level instead of only discussing work," she shares.



Reflecting on her operational tours, CDR Flynn finds intrinsic reward in overcoming logistical challenges. "The engineers or technicians get the credit for fixing the system, but there is reward in knowing SUPPO got them the part," she remarks. Her most fulfilling moments stem from the relationships built and the shared experiences with her team aboard ship.



In summarizing her approach to leadership and service, CDR Flynn advises, "Be comfortable being uncomfortable, and push yourself to be better every single day.” She also emphasizes the importance of building relationships, taking care of your Sailors, and letting your record speak for itself.



CDR Flynn holds a Bachelor of Science from Towson University, a Master of Science from Johns Hopkins University, and an MBA in Acquisition and Contract Management from the Naval Postgraduate School. Commissioned in 2006 through Officer Candidate School, her Naval career has encompassed diverse operational and shore assignments, including notable roles aboard USS John Paul Jones (DDG-53), USS Monterey (CG-61), and currently as the Supply Officer (SUPPO) of USS Boxer. Her next assignment will be as the Executive Officer of the Navy Supply Corps School in Newport, R.I.



CDR Melissa Flynn exemplifies dedication, leadership, and a commitment to excellence within the Supply Corps, embodying the Navy’s core values through her service and achievements.

