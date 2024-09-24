U.S. Special Operations Forces Africa Conduct Joint Exchange with Moroccan Partners

Tifnit Training Base, Morocco – U.S. Special Operations Africa concluded a six-week Joint Combined Exchange Training with members from the U.S. Army 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) and the Moroccan Groupement des Forces Spéciale at Tifnit Training Base, Morocco, Aug. 26, 2024.



During the JCET, the partner forces collectively honed operational and specialized skills including weapon familiarization, combat marksmanship, sniper tactics, vehicle bounding, and react-to-contact drills. Additionally, a special emphasis was placed on Tactical Combat Casualty Care training to bolster medical readiness.



“The common base of knowledge between ourselves and the Moroccan partner force helps us to be able to accomplish even more in training,” said a communications sergeant for 3rd SFG (A). “We’re starting with a common base of knowledge and understanding that we can work and build from and hopefully in a JCET like this get to much more advanced topics than we could otherwise.”



Engaging in JCETs with partner forces further builds relationships and maintains critical military-to-military connections to strengthen allied readiness in the region. This training allows partner forces to learn from one another and exchange lessons learned to refine current skill sets while expanding upon new tactics, techniques and procedures.



JCETs serve to mutually benefit both partner forces to increase interoperability and improve agility to combat threats from violent extremism and other malign activity.



In addition to JCETs, Moroccan forces have also participated alongside U.S., international, and African partners during Exercise Flintlock, to include the most recent 2024 iteration.

