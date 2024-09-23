Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Readout of Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti’s Meeting with Commander Royal Canadian Navy Vice Adm. Angus Topshee

    CNO Meets with Commander, Royal Canadian Navy

    Photo By Senior Chief Petty Officer Elliott Fabrizio | Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti met with Vice Adm. Angus Topshee,...... read more read more

    RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL

    09.24.2024

    Courtesy Story

    Chief of Naval Operations

    Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti met with Vice Adm. Angus Topshee, Commander, Royal Canadian Navy for a formal bilateral engagement during the Inter-American Naval Conference, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, today.

    The two leaders discussed opportunities to strengthen their naval partnership and operations in the Arctic and the Indo-Pacific and expressed their shared commitment to continental security, and to working in collaboration with regional and international Allies and partners to uphold the rules-based international order.

    During their meeting Franchetti applauded Topshee for the Canadian Navy’s Arctic shipbuilding program and its expanded capabilities in Anti-submarine warfare, and reinforced the importance of multilateral cooperation with Arctic countries.

    The leaders also discussed Franchetti’s recently released strategic guidance – the Navigation Plan for America’s Warfighting Navy – and how the changing character of war requires maritime officers to think, act, and operate differently. They stressed the need to operationally integrate the use of robotic and autonomous systems for missions such as maritime domain awareness, and the role of Information Warfare domain in command-and-control centers.

    The Heads of Navy shared their initiatives to recruit and retain talent and said they look forward to future opportunities for their navies to train, exercise and operate together.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2024
    Date Posted: 09.24.2024 19:40
    Story ID: 481679
    Location: RIO DE JANEIRO, BR
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Readout of Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti’s Meeting with Commander Royal Canadian Navy Vice Adm. Angus Topshee, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    CNO Meets with Commander, Royal Canadian Navy
    CNO Meets with Commander, Royal Canadian Navy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CNO
    IANC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download