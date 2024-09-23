Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Readout of Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti’s Meeting with Commander of the Colombian Navy Vice Adm. Juan Ricardo Rozo Obregón

    RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL

    09.23.2024

    Chief of Naval Operations

    Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti met with Commander of the Colombian Navy Vice Adm. Juan Ricardo Rozo Obregón for a formal bilateral engagement during the Inter-American Naval Conference, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sept. 23.

    The two leaders discussed ways to continue to strengthen their long-standing naval partnership and expand collaboration to promote regional security and stability to support the rules-based international order.

    Franchetti said she was very grateful for the Colombian Navy’s role as a regional leader, demonstrated through their participation in exercises such as UNITAS LXV and partnership during Southern Seas 2024. The Heads of Navy said they look forward to future opportunities to exercise together.

    During their meeting they also talked about the Diesel Electric Submarine Initiative and how it strengthens their interoperability and their shared commitment to countering illicit maritime operations.

