Readout of Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti’s Meeting with Commander of the Brazilian Navy Adm. Marcos Sampaio Olsen

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti met with Commander of the Brazilian Navy Adm. Marcos Sampaio Olsen for a formal bilateral engagement during the Inter-American Naval Conference (IANC), in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, today.



The two leaders discussed strengthening their naval partnership through increased interoperability and applauded their 200 years of bilateral diplomatic relations celebrated this year, which they said is an opportunity to chart a course for an even brighter future, highlighting the profound impact the U.S. - Brazil relationship has had on their countries and their people.



Franchetti thanked Olsen for hosting IANC, the Brazilian Navy’s leadership in the region and South Atlantic as a major non-NATO ally, and their collaboration with partners in the area. She also commended their participation in UNITAS LXV and Southern Seas 2024, as well as their command of the multi-national Combined Maritime Forces’ Combined Task Force 151 from January to September this year.



The Heads of Navy spoke about their shared values of democracy and their shared commitment to upholding the rules-based international order in the Red Sea and around the world to protect global commerce. They also talked about Franchetti’s recently released strategic guidance – the Navigation Plan for America’s Warfighting Navy – and the role of robotic and autonomous systems in future conflict and in supporting maritime domain awareness across the Joint and Combined force.



Franchetti noted that the U.S. continues to closely partner with Brazil and remains committed to maintaining a relationship founded upon shared strategic interests and looks forward to future opportunities to integrate, train and operate together.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.24.2024 Date Posted: 09.24.2024 19:38 Story ID: 481675 Location: RIO DE JANEIRO, BR Web Views: 26 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Readout of Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti’s Meeting with Commander of the Brazilian Navy Adm. Marcos Sampaio Olsen, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.