311th Signal Command (Theater) Welcomes New Leadership as Capt. Bartot Takes Command

FORT SHAFTER, Hawaii – The U.S. Army 311th Signal Command (Theater) Headquarters and Headquarters Company changed leadership during a ceremony at Takata Field on Fort Shafter, Hawaii, Sept. 7, 2024.



Capt. Michael Bartot assumed command of Headquarters and Headquarters Company from Capt. Zachary Harrington, the outgoing commander. The transfer of command concluded with the passing of the company guidon, a time-honored tradition signifying a new era of leadership for the unit.



Brig. Gen. Ray Phariss, 311th Signal Command (Theater) commanding general, presided over the ceremony and commended Harrington for his leadership over the past two years.



“Zachary, you led with professionalism and honor. You have skillfully navigated the complex situations that arise with a general officer headquarters, and you’ve earned the respect of this entire unit,” Phariss said. “I want to publicly say thank you for doing what is often a thankless job, and doing it extremely well.”



During Harrington’s two-year tenure, he successfully executed multiple field training exercises, coordinated the turn-in of several hundred thousand dollars' worth of excess equipment, achieved the highest readiness standards in the command, and supported the command’s Best Squad and Best Warrior competitions in 2023 and 2024.



Capt. Bartot, the incoming commander, previously served as the executive assistant to the brigade commander of the 500th Military Intelligence Brigade at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii.



“The unit gains a great leader in Capt. Mike Bartot,” Phariss said. “He comes to us with an impressive record of performance and experience, and I have no doubt he’ll bring great ideas and enthusiasm to HHC. All of you can feel confident that you have an outstanding new commander.”



“I'd like to thank the Soldiers of HHC,” Bartot said. “It’s an honor and a privilege to have this opportunity. Our people are our most valuable and precious resource, and the responsibility does not weigh lightly on me. I’m proud to be on your team, and it’s time to get to work.”



“There is no doubt that the strength of the Army, the strength of the 311th Signal Command, is our dedicated people, a strong team,” Phariss said. “A team that has a proud history and reputation for excellence in everything we do. I expect nothing but excellence in the future from Capt. Bartot and all the members of HHC.”



The Theater Army Signal Command for the Indo-Pacific is a multi-component command comprised of more than 4,000 active and reserve Soldiers and Army civilians, operating across 16 time zones.

