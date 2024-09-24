Empowering New Parents: Womack Army Medical Center's Maternity Fair

Photo By Keisha Frith | Womack Army Medical Center's September 21st, Maternity Fair brought together experts...... read more read more Photo By Keisha Frith | Womack Army Medical Center's September 21st, Maternity Fair brought together experts and resources to support military families and new parents. This event highlighted the comprehensive services available to ensure a healthy and happy journey for parents and babies. see less | View Image Page

FORT LIBERTY, NC--Womack Army Medical Center's recent Maternity Fair brought together experts and resources to support military families and new parents. This event highlighted the comprehensive services available to ensure a healthy and happy journey for parents and babies. More than 480 families attended the event that is held twice per year.



This year the event held on Saturday, September 21st, was extended to 3 p.m. from the normal 10 to 2 p.m. Providing attendees with enough time to attend all the classes offered by the Fort Liberty Army Community Services and still have enough time to visit all the booths facilitated by Womack staff, Fort Liberty, and other local community services.



Military spouse and attendee Matthew Moman accompanying his wife reflected on the event, saying,

"It's been a great experience meeting all the different organizations here. I'm glad to know there are people who care about the military and newborns." Trying on the empathy belly, a tool simulating pregnancy, Matthew gained a deeper understanding of his partner's experiences. “It was a different experience that made me more compassionate."



According to Certified Nurse Midwife, Whitney Maxwell “It is a fun way to engage support persons in the “feeling” of being pregnant.”



This hands-on activity fostered empathy and understanding among attendees.



Attendees were impressed by the extensive resources available to them, as they participated in various classes, and visited the different booths. They discovered that support was always within reach.



Attendee Chris Jones emphasized, "The number of resources available is amazing.”

"I didn't know there were so many resources available for military spouses and families, it was very informational."



This sentiment resonated with many attendees, who left feeling empowered and supported.



When asked about a favorite class, Jones mentioned the baby massage class, saying, "It was interesting, the interaction was great." They noted the benefits of baby massage for relaxation, digestion, and overall well-being. I didn't realize how much my baby could benefit from massage.”



Other classes offered were birth plans, getting ready for baby, purple crying, budgeting for baby and safe sleep.



Home visitor, Heather Bonilla from the New Parent Support Program, Fort Liberty stressed the importance of safe sleep practices. "The ABCs of safe sleep – alone, on their back, in their crib or in a safe sleep space with nothing extra in there with them– are crucial for reducing SIDS risk," Bonilla explained.



Womack Army Medical Center's Maternity Fair demonstrated its commitment to supporting military families and new parents. The goal is to empower parents for a healthy and happy journey. Womack will host the next Maternity fair on Saturday, April 26, 2025. For more information on these services contact Womack Army Medical Center Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube using the handle WomackAMC.