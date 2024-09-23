BACH Offers Flu Vaccines for Beneficiaries 65 and Older

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. – Blanchfield Army Community Hospital’s Patient Centered Medical Homes, including Air Assault and Gold Medical Homes, now offer the flu vaccine to their assigned patient population age 65 and older.

TRICARE beneficiaries aged 65 and older, who receive their primary care in these clinics, can walk-in to their assigned clinic to receive the flu vaccine during weekday hours, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.



The flu vaccine will be available to all age groups at Fort Campbell soon. Watch for announcements of the flu vaccine availability to all age groups within BACH Soldier and Patient-Centered Medical Homes on BACH’s Facebook page https://facebook.com/BACH.Fort.Campbell



BACH’s Public Health team plans to host community flu vaccine event dates available to all eligible TRICARE beneficiaries in late October once additional vaccine is available.



Visit www.tricare.mil/flu to learn about TRICARE coverage and the flu vaccine.



