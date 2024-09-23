Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    La. Guard enhances readiness with new communications system

    PINEVILLE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2024

    Courtesy Story

    Louisiana National Guard

    PINEVILLE, La. – The Louisiana National Guard received equipment to support the new Automated Communications Engineering Software (ACES) system at Louisiana National Guard Training Center Pineville, Sept. 4.

    The AN/GYK-33G ACES workstation, a Dell laptop that supports the Windows 11 operating system, has been designated by the Military Communications Electronics Board.

    ACES is a new communications system that provides increased security for operational environments by locking all communications with a passkey. The AN/GYK-33G controls which devices have access to the passkey.

    As global threats continue to evolve, the ability to maintain secure and reliable communications is crucial for the LANG's readiness and response capabilities. The ACES system ensures that sensitive information can be transmitted safely, reducing the risk of interception or cyber-security attacks by adversaries. This upgrade strengthens the LANG's ability to coordinate across various platforms and locations, enhancing overall mission effectiveness in both domestic emergencies and overseas operations.

    William Howland, a program analyst for the LANG, explained that once the ACES system connects to a Ruggedized Applications Platform -Tactical Radio, various devices, such as radios, cell phones and handheld radios, can connect to the program.

