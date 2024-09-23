Strengthening Ties: Goodfellow AFB and San Angelo Fire Department conduct HAZMAT exercise

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas --

Goodfellow Air Force Base worked with the San Angelo Fire Department in a no-notice hazardous material drill, Aug. 27.



The drill tested the interoperability and emergency response capabilities of the Civil Support Team. The team rapidly responded to a simulated biological event and worked seamlessly with local agencies to mitigate the situation.



“It’s important to practice how you play,” said Stacy Wright, San Angelo Fire Department battalion chief. “If we never work together, then we can’t work out the discrepancies beforehand. This exercise helped us to see where we needed to improve as a team and how we can make things better for the future.”



The exercise involved a simulated biological release, as the HAZMAT response team for Goodfellow and San Angelo, the 17th Civil Engineer Squadron was a part of the initial team to respond to the scene. Their role was to swiftly identify the hazardous material, which could be chemical, biological, radiological, or nuclear substances.



After the Goodfellow HAZMAT team identified the potential threat, they proceeded to the decontamination zone. There, the San Angelo Fire Department conducted decontamination procedures, including rinsing, scrubbing, inspecting, performing medical evaluations, and proper disposal of contaminated materials. Once cleared, the incident was handed over to the CST for further management.



“This exercise demonstrates our strong partnership with San Angelo,” said Kevin Bullion, 17th CES assistant chief of training. “As an interoperable team, we are fully equipped to handle any emergency.

