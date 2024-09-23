Army Corps of Engineers waives fees and invites volunteers to participate in National Public Lands Day, Sept. 28

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announces it will waive the day-use fees typically charged at boat launch ramps and swimming beaches at its recreation areas nationwide in recognition of National Public Lands Day (NPLD), Saturday, Sept. 28.



The waiver does not apply to camping and camping-related services or fees for specialized facilities such as group picnic shelters. Other agencies and partners that manage recreation areas located on USACE lands are encouraged, but not required, to comply with this waiver of day-use fees in the areas they operate.



USACE welcomes volunteers to participate in the annual tradition of public service through NPLD events. Throughout the Pittsburgh District region, the following recreation areas are having events:



Friday, September 27

 Mahoning Creek Lake (814-257-8811) – 145 Dam Site Road, New Bethlehem, PA, at 8 a.m.



Saturday, September 28

 East Branch Clarion River Lake (814-965-2065) – Kinzua Beach, Mead Township, PA, at 10 a.m.

 Kinzua Dam (814-726-0661) – Kinzua Beach, Mead Township, PA 16701 – at 10 a.m.

 Loyalhanna Lake (724-639-9013) – 440 Loyalhanna Dam Road, Saltsburg, PA, at 10 a.m.

 Shenango River Lake (724-962-7746) – 2442 Kelly Road, Hermitage, PA, at noon

 Stonewall Jackson Lake (304-269-4588) – 1012 Skin Creek Road, Weston, WV – at 10 a.m.

 Tygart Lake (304-265-1760) – 530 Paul E. Malone Road, Grafton, WV, at 10:30 a.m.

 Woodcock Creek Lake (814-763-4422) – 22079 State Highway 198, Saegertown, PA, at 9 a.m.

 Youghiogheny River Lake (814-395-3242) – 497 Flanigan Road, Confluence, PA, at 10 a.m.



Saturday, October 12

 Oct. 12 – Crooked Creek Lake (724-763-3161) – 114 Park Main Road, Ford City, PA, at 10 a.m.



Volunteers participating in one of USACE’s NPLD in-person activities will receive a fee-free coupon if the volunteer site participates in the coupon program. Participants should check with their local USACE project for more information. The fee-free coupon is valid for one year from the date of issuance. The coupon can be used to waive one entrance or day-use fee at any participating federal agency’s park, forest or recreation area that charges either of these fees.



Thousands of volunteers are expected to support the more than 70 USACE projects participating in this year’s NPLD, the largest annual volunteer hands-on restoration activity of its kind. Last year, more than 5,200 volunteers served more than 20,000 hours on USACE-managed lands, removing over 114,000 pounds of trash, cleaning almost 640 miles of roadways and shorelines, maintaining 50 miles of trails, planting more than 10,000 trees and shrubs, and engaging 218 partner organizations.



USACE has been involved with National Public Lands Day since its inception in 1994. We have consistently been one of the event’s largest providers of sites and volunteers. USACE manages more than 400 lake and river projects in 43 states. The Army Corps of Engineers sites provide a wide range of safe and affordable outdoor recreation opportunities close to home, with 90 percent of these projects located within 50 miles of metropolitan areas.



For more information on National Public Lands Day or to find events near you, visit http://www.publiclandsday.org/ or call your local USACE lake or river project office.



For more information on USACE recreation opportunities, visit www.CorpsLakes.us.



Media can contact the Public Affairs office at CELRP-PA@usace.army.mil.

