Brazilian Air Force Symphony Orchestra performs at U.S. Air Force 77th birthday concert

JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, Washington, D.C. — The U.S. Air Force Band performed on stage with the Brazilian Air Force Symphony Orchestra during the U.S. Air Force Birthday Concert at the Air Force Memorial in Arlington, Virginia, Sept. 13, 2024.



The event was free and open to the public. A song called “Hymn to The Fallen,” which was featured on the soundtrack of the film “Saving Private Ryan,” was played as a tribute to the lives lost during the 9/11 attacks.



The concert began as the sun dipped below the horizon. Between the layered sounds of strings and brass, and the warm hues of sunset pouring through the outdoor venue, the audience swayed and tapped their feet to the melodies. More than 350 audience members enjoyed the concert in-person, with an estimated 77,000 tuning in globally via live broadcast and social media.



The U.S. Air Force Band invited Brazil to take part in this performance after the Band was invited to perform at the Amazonas Green Jazz Festival in Manaus, Brazil, this past July.



Among the attendees were U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Daniel A. DeVoe, commander of Air Force District of Washington, Brazil Lt. Gen. Flavio Luiz de Oliveira Pinto, director general of Inter-American Defense Board, and Maj. Gen. Fabio Morau, Brazilian defense attaché to the United States.



The performance was a tangible example of two allies rising as one when facing a challenge. On the day of the concert, one of the Band’s musicians tested positive for COVID-19 and was unable to perform. Brazil Air Force Tech. Sgt. Amilcar Acrizio, flutist for the Brazilian orchestra, stepped up to fill the position.



“I’m extremely nervous,” said Acrizio. “Not having any rehearsal time for this many songs is very hard and I hope that I will play well.”



While Acrizio was only meant to perform with the Band during one song, he played throughout the entire concert, despite not having any rehearsal time with the group for the other musical pieces. Acrzio blended in seamlessly with the Band.



“Music brings people together,” said Col. Don Schofield, commander and conductor of the Band. “Tonight is an example of the partnership and trust between the United States and Brazil. Our music symbolizes 200 years of diplomatic relationships.”



The Band hosted four members of the Brazilian orchestra at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Sept 10-14. During this five-day tour, the visiting musicians participated in the 11th Operations Group immersion program, toured the local area and observed a military full honors funeral at Arlington National Cemetery.



U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Michael D. Hoerber, director of operations of the Band, said the collaboration was 18 months in the making, including multiple stages of planning, budgeting and logistics coordination, which involved multiple major commands and agencies. Although it wasn’t an easy process, the Band was able to successfully execute the mission, leading to the presence of Brazil in the National Capital Region.



“We are so happy to be here,” said Brazil Air Force Capt. Paulo Rezende, conductor and music director of the orchestra. “One of the things I admired most about the U.S. is the mosaic of different ethnicities working seamlessly together, all the small pieces creating one coherent unit. It’s inspiring.”



Hoerber said collaborative musical performances and photo stories with our allies demonstrated soft power projection and played an important role in connecting with their counterparts on a human level.



“Our role is using music as a tool to connect cultures, strengthening international partnership and building relationships,” said Hoerber. “Hopefully if we do our job right, the coercive power of the U.S. military won’t have to be used. It’s a strategic prevention solution at a national security level.”



The collaboration between the Band and the orchestra supported U.S. Southern Command’s priority of continuing diplomatic relations between the U.S. and Brazil. It also fulfilled the 11th Wing’s mission of delivering worldwide, premier ceremonial honors from the nation’s capital.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.24.2024 Date Posted: 09.24.2024 15:32 Story ID: 481656 Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Brazilian Air Force Symphony Orchestra performs at U.S. Air Force 77th birthday concert, by A1C Geneva Nguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.